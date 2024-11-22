Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Has A Popcorn Bucket And Cup Combo That I Absolutely Need, Even If Some Fans Have Other Thoughts

We’re coming up on the final month of the 2024 movie schedule , which usually sees awards hopefuls mixing it up with epic tales of blockbuster spectacle. And surely Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim would qualify for both of those buckets, thanks to the pedigree of the live-action films before it.

However, that doesn’t mean this adventure is immune to the challenge of making a dent in the popcorn bucket market, as the Middle-earth Saga now has an impressive combo of concession collectables. While I absolutely need these Lord of the Rings movie items, some fans have other thoughts on the matter. Considering what the popcorn bucket alone looks like, I can see where those concerns would come into play.

The Lord of the Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Collectibles Are Truly Epic

If you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings movie, being a bit extra to fit the occasion shouldn’t be a problem. That’s probably the thought the folks at AMC Theatres had in mind when designing the items The Direct have recently reported on.

On the more “sensible” end of things, there’s a War of the Rohirrim branded drink cup that looks like a wooden flagon, ready to serve the liquid refreshment of your choice. That doesn’t sound unreasonable, does it?

Well, that’s not really the star of the show, as it’s the popcorn bucket you should be considering in this conversation. A replica of the war hammer used by Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox) in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the beauty you see in the tweet below may be plastic - but it spans 27 inches in its full form. Take a look:

#WarOfTheRohirrim has received an official hammer popcorn bucket (that's over 2 feet long) for the new #LordOfTheRings movie!How to buy & details: https://t.co/uJ6izrYZM9 pic.twitter.com/w5HkkHENJMNovember 20, 2024

Is a popcorn bucket shaped like a war hammer, and with a 27-inch length reasonable? No, I’ll admit it isn’t. But then again, I’m not always a reasonable person, especially when something as cool as this presents itself.

As far as pricing is concerned, AMC will be selling the popcorn bucket at $32.99 USD, with the flagon going for $21.99 USD, plus tax. I fear that might be part of the fan responses to this pair of Lord of the Rings items, but let's take a look just to be sure.

What Fans Are Saying About The War Of The Rohirrim’s War Hammer Of Tastiness

What we know about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells us that these items are absolutely appropriate on a thematic level. However, fans on social media are a bit mixed about what this opportunity presents for the movie watching public. You’ll see as much as you read this select sampling of reactions:

“We wantsss it precious... (That war hammer though - not sure I'd trust myself with that...! Plus I feel like you'd have to use it to serve popcorn to others - or have long arms to reach it yourself...)” - @theoneringnet

“The first DUNE MESSIAH popcorn bucket is a 1.2 million square foot Golden Lion Throne Room replica” - @trygraptor

“holding the lord of the rings war of the rohirrim popcorn bucket the wrong way and accidentally stabbing the guy in the front row.” - @TeedgeeOfficial

“Screw knives and guns, I’m coming at all my haters with the 27 inch lord of the rings popcorn bucket.” - @ShaggyWarhol

“… Get ready to annoy the living hell out of your fellow moviegoers.” - @UltClassicRock

“The lord of the rings popcorn bucket hammer does 2d6 exploding damage (each time you roll a natural 6, roll another d6) to give the act of rolling damage a popcorn-like effect.” - @PrismaticWastes

OK, there’s plenty of other actual concerns that focus on how War of the Rohirrim’s 27-inch popcorn bucket could annoy the audience. And when it comes to going at your haters, I fear what sort of actual damage this item could do. At the same time, I’d like to thank that last commenter for tackling the subject we were all truly thinking about. Overall, it seems that fans are excited, but also see the potential flaws this item could present.

With Moana 2 upping the popcorn bucket game , that crack about Dune: Messiah’s potential entry in the future of this medium feels even more appropriate. Now that The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has changed the game yet again, where does the line lie between “too much” and “impressive?”

The upcoming 2025 movies will probably show us that answer sooner rather than later, and whatever the answer is I truly hope that Tron: Ares takes this challenge very seriously. Though we'll probably have to see how the sales pan out for War of the Rohirrim; both in collectables and tickets!

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim rides into battle on December 13th, only in theaters. And while this epic takes place some time before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, you can watch both of those series in anticipation in the same convenient spot!