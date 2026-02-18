RuPaul's Drag Race Is So Hard To Watch This Season, And I'm Not Sure Who Is To Blame

Ever since its inception, RuPaul's Drag Race has been one of the best reality shows on TV. Although it had humble beginnings, it's become an Emmy-winning sensation. While some of the seasons are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, new episodes in Season 18 are available exclusively on MTV. But it's been basically impossible to catch up if you don't get a chance to watch it live. Let's break it all down.

Drag Race winners have made their way into our hearts, and there are generations of loyal fans who tune into each new season. As someone who watched since Day 1, I never miss a season. But the most recent episodes have been putting me through it. Seriously, why is it so hard to watch this show On Demand?

Season 18 Is Super Hard To Watch On Demand

First off: yes, I know I could spring for DVR. But with paying for so many streaming services as well as cable and internet, this is something I've been avoiding. After all, major shows typically put new episodes On Demand the next day. That is, except for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18.

Because, any time I happen to have plans on a Friday (what a brag, I know), I've had to wait DAYS to finally be able to watch each new episode for free. This has stood out to me since the season started, because it stands in stark juxtaposition to the way basically every other major network/TV show does things. I mean, I pay for cable, why shouldn't I be able to watch each new episode Saturdays On Demand?

(Image credit: MTV)

While this was frustrating enough, there's another fold to this situation that's been driving me crazy: often the episodes are showing up, the next day... for a price. Yes, when I go onto On Demand new eps will appear, but only to purchase for $1.99. As such, I'm left waiting extra days for it to finally be available to free with the cable I'm already paying for.

So my question is, whose fault is this? Is this a clerical error by my cable provider, or are the folks behind RuPaul's Drag Race trying to make more money out of their fanbase? If it's the latter that's pretty disappointing, especially since the show has moved networks and streaming services a number of times throughout the years. We've already been required to pay in order watch each new season, so it's a frustrating that I can't simply tune in on Saturdays to watch Season 18 for free On Demand.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 air Fridays on MTV as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the rest of the season is similarly difficult to watch.