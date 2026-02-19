How Savannah Guthrie’s Family Is (Allegedly) Holding Up Amid Search For Her Mother

It’s been well over two weeks since Nancy Guthrie went missing, and Savannah Guthrie has been staying close to her family as the search goes on. Now, as her absence from Today continues, an insider has shared how the anchor and her loved ones are allegedly doing.

In the weeks since Nancy went missing, Savannah has not been on air as the Today show continues to air on the 2026 TV schedule . She’s been in Tucson, Arizona, with her family. According to a source who spoke to People , the journalist and her loved ones are allegedly “devastated” about this situation. They explained:

This has been an incredibly emotional and stressful time for her and her family. They’re leaning on one another for support while hoping for answers.

Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31, following a meal with her family, and she was reported missing on February 1. Not long after that, Savannah departed Today to go to Arizona.

Over the weeks, Savannah has posted messages to “whoever has” her mom on her Instagram, with her most recent one going up two days ago. In that video, she explained that her family “still has hope” and believes that her parent is out there. In the caption of the video, she wrote “bring her home” and noted that “it’s never too late to do the next right thing.”

Her posts have also included old videos of her mom, security footage of a masked person, and photos of said footage with a caption asking anyone with information to contact “1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.” These posts also followed a handful of videos of Savannah and her siblings talking about their mother’s disappearance. All this also came amid reports about alleged ransom notes being sent to various media outlets from Nancy’s potential kidnapper.

According to the most recent updates from NBC , the Prima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said they are working to get more footage from the security cameras around Nancy’s house. The FBI is also offering up to $100,000 for information that could help find her, and Nanos said yesterday that they’re “not giving up” and there are thousands of tips and leads coming in.

Meanwhile, back at 30 Rock, Hoda Kotb is still filling in for Savannah . She was supposed to go to the Olympics , but Peter Alexander took her spot. In the time since, the former co-anchor has been part of the broadcasts from New York.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the saying goes, the news never stops. So, as Savannah continues to grapple with this tragic event, the Today show is continuing. According to Andy Cohen, who visited the set, the mood in 30 Rock was “so somber and sad,” and he noted that everyone there is very close, which makes this situation incredibly hard.

All around, this has to be really hard for everyone involved. However, it’s been made clear that no one is giving up on the search. So, as more information comes in, we’ll continue to keep you updated.