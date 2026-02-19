Jennifer Aniston Is Allegedly Getting ‘Serious’ With Jim Curtis, But How Do Her Friends Feel?

When it comes to romantic relationships, the Spice Girls said it best: “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends.” So, when it comes to Jennifer Aniston’s blooming romance with wellness coach and author Jim Curtis, how do her pals feel about the whole thing?

Word that Aniston and Curtis were dating first came up in July of 2025, meaning the couple could be past the six month mark now. According to what a source told Entertainment Tonight about the relationship, the couple are allegedly “serious” and “the real deal,” along with this sweet nugget:

They’ve known each other for years, and her close friends love him and think this is it for her.

Jim Curtis is a life coach who has been working in the wellness space for over twenty years. He’s a trained “hypno-coach” who has had celebrities and public figures as his clients over the years. He has also published two books so far: The Stimulati Experience and Shift, with another one coming out in the fall called The Book of Possibility.

Jennifer Aniston certainly hasn’t been shy about introducing Curtis into her group of famous friends. The couple have been seen on a double date with Adam Sandler and his wife along with Aniston’s Friends bestie Courteney Cox over the summer. Heck, one of her exes even showed his approval .

We’ve also heard about double dates between the new lovebirds and Jason Bateman and his wife, and they attended the Elle’s Women in Hollywood gala back in November. During the event, Sandler publicly congratulated the couple too, saying he’s “so happy” she and Curtis found each other and “are having the love affair” they “deserve.” That certainly echoes the sentiments made by this unnamed source.

Curtis also apparently fit “right in” during the holidays when they spent time with more pals over the Christmas season. While Jennifer Aniston likes to remain rather private about her personal life, she sneakily made her romance Instagram official in September and even wished her man a happy birthday in November with a sweet photo. Check out the post below:

And in another new report from Us Weekly, the couple have been "inseparable" lately. Aniston is apparently “really happy” in the relationship right now and it’s “the most comfortable she has felt in a long time.” Aniston just had a birthday last week, turning 57 years old, and they celebrated with a “low-key dinner and night in” since the Friends star “didn’t want to do anything huge for her birthday.”

Per the same source, she “cherishes Jim’s handwritten cards and his thoughtful and sentimental gifts.” Aniston didn’t forget her pals either, and also had some fun with “her close friend group." It’s great to hear Aniston and Curtis are getting a lot of love and support from her network as things progress between them.