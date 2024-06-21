I Loved Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, But There's A New Cut Coming That's Got Me Excited To Revisit The Film All Over Again

Out of the films I’ve seen on the 2024 release schedule so far, I don’t think I’d be surprising anyone if I said that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been one of my favorites. Wes Ball’s continuation of the Caesar trilogy timeline is a promising start for the road ahead, and I’m still very much invested in this world. However, what’s even more exciting is that now, thanks to a new cut arriving through the home entertainment release, I find myself all the more jazzed to revisit this latest chapter all over again.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

20th Century Studios announced the release date for both the digital and physical releases of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; with July 9th and August 27th being the respective dates of debut. Now that alone is news to celebrate, as there’s bound to be tons of details that fans old and new are going to want to pay attention to. And that's on top of trying to keep your eyes dry when moments like Kingdom's emotional opening hit the screen.

Plus, the press release for the summer blockbuster’s home release promises a slew of deleted/extended scenes, as well as a documentary on the movie’s production. There’s also the possibility that the metrics of this phase of the movie’s second life will undoubtedly help the powers that be see how popular the Planet of the Apes movies still are.

However, in addition to those detailed special features, there’s another version of Kingdom that promises to be quite a thrill for viewers who love a peek behind the curtain.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Release The ‘Raw Cut!’

In the press release promoting Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, there was one feature in particular that stood out from the jump. However, you’re going to need to pick up the 4K UHD physical release of this motion picture in order to jump into the following:

Fans can delve deeper into the franchise on 4K UHD editions with “Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut,” a full-length alternative cut with a split-screen comparison between the final cut of the film and a version with unfinished VFX with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist. The never-before-seen alternate cut gives fans a unique opportunity to see the actors’ performances before the visual effects were completed.

As a fan of the Planet of the Apes saga's most recent trilogy, being able to see the physical performances side by side with the finished effects cut is too good to pass up. I’d say it’s akin to watching a film with the visual equivalent of director’s commentary, but considering there actually is a separate audio commentary included, I feel like that’s putting a hat on a hat.

The legacy of one of the best sci-fi movies of all time continues to be well served. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ready to bring the future home to those who can’t get enough, or those looking to get started, the options are positively appealing. Should you be in either of those camps, keep in mind that the digital release will be available starting July 9th, with the physical version on all formats hitting shelves on August 27th.

