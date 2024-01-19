Lucy Liu Explains Why She Doubts Charlie's Angels 3 Will Ever Be Made: 'I Really Would Be Shocked If That Happened'
Will OG movie Angels Alex, Dylan and Natalie ever be back onscreen together?
Alongside her close buddies Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu is one-third of one of the most beloved action trios ever, but does the Charlie's Angels star think that that iconic threesome will ever return for a third edition of the 2000s movie franchise?
Liu portrayed the highly skilled crime fighter Alex Munday opposite Diaz's Natalie Cook and Barrymore's Dylan Sanders in the 2000 action-comedy, a film adaptation of the famous 1970s television series. The original Charlie's Angels film was successful enough at the box office to warrant a sequel, 2003's even more action-packed Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, but there hasn't been a follow-up featuring Liu and Co. in the two decades since.
And the actress says that Charlie's Angels 3 is unlikely to happen, as she recently told Variety while at Sundance this week to promote her new Steven Soderbergh’s new film Presence:
Liu is seemingly referencing that other Charlie's Angels film that cropped up in the years since the original movies: the 2019 Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels. Despite decent reviews, that film flopped at the box office, and leading lady Stewart even admitted she "hated" making it.
The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star went on to say that at the time of the original film's release, "it was such a strange thing for women to collaborate" onscreen and that novelty has shifted ever since:
However, McG, the director of the first two Charlie's Angels movies, was singing a slightly different tune when he discussed the possibility of a third film with Entertainment Weekly in August 2023. First, the filmmaker said it would require "a long discussion" with Liu, Barrymore and Diaz:
But he also added that maybe the original team has "got one left" in them and praised his leading ladies for breaking the mold with that franchise:
Heck, we'd take any possibility of seeing the iconic combination of Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore onscreen again. So although Lucy says a third film is unlikely, we've still got our fingers crossed.
For now, if you want to see the original movie trio, you can stream the 2000 Charlie's Angels with a Paramount Plus subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Carly Levy