Lucy Liu Has A Funny Take On Why She Hasn’t Shown The Charlie’s Angels Films To Her Son Yet

When you hit icon status like Lucy Liu, you need to have fun and a good sense of humor. She’s been acting in the industry since the ‘90s, expanded into producing and directing, and is a mother, all while making appearances on both our 2024 movie schedule and 2024 TV schedule . The 55-year-old seems to be busier than ever but still takes the time to enjoy sharing her work with her son. Although, she shared humorously that she hasn’t shown him all of her films, including Charlie’s Angels.

Liu was on The Drew Barrymore Show along with Red One cast-mate, Kiernan Shipka, to discuss the holiday action movie as well as her and Barrymore’s iconic 2000s Charlie’s Angels series. While covering the new Jake Kasdan-helmed holiday film, the Chicago alum shared her son loved it. In fact, he enjoyed it so much, that he wanted to rewatch it immediately, and the trio proceeded to fawn over the sweetness of her son.

Then the television host asked Liu skeptically if she’d let him watch the female crime-fighting franchise, and she revealed that he hadn’t because of the mature and revealing content. The Elementary alum shared her response with a laugh:

No, no, it’s a little too much… You’ve got a lot of boob going on. You’ve got some booty going on. I think it’s too much. … He hasn’t seen it, and I don’t think it’s the right time.

I think that’s probably the right call for an elementary-aged kid, especially your own. There would be too much to explain within the series for someone that young and close to you. Someday the Kill Bill alum will share the early '00s staple, but Red One seems like a much better option for now.

It’s been almost 25 years since the vintage action-packed films more than cemented Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz’s names into Hollywood history. While the first installment is regarded as one of the best '60s-’70s shows-turned-movies , and the actresses are still friends it didn’t come without its trouble. Many stories were running about the trio, including Liu not getting along with the other two, which she debunked .

I’m hoping one of them will eventually debunk the idea of us not getting a Charlie's Angels 3 return . In the meantime though, the Angels fans and I are getting regular doses of Liu and Barrymore, and can expect to see Diaz soon. She’ll be in our 2025 movie schedule reuniting with Jamie Foxx in Back in Action, and then making her eventual return as Fiona in Shrek 5, coming in 2026.

As for Liu and her son, I hope they continue to enjoy her approved choices for him, and when they do reach Charlie’s Angels, it’s as humorous and fun as this exchange was. If you’d like to watch a current project of Lucy Liu’s check out A Man in Full with a Netflix subscription .