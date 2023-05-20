Ludacris Gets Real About How Vin Diesel And Fast ‘Changed (His) Life Forever’ In Emotional Hollywood Walk Of Fame Interview

In a celebration befitting the Fast and Furious franchise’s close-knit family dynamic, the Hollywood Walk of Fame welcomed Ludacris , whose birth name is Chris Bridges, with open arms, as he received his well-deserved star. The ceremony became a heartwarming family reunion, filled with touching speeches from his co-stars and collaborators, LL Cool J and Vin Diesel . During an emotional interview at the ceremony, the musician opened up about the profound impact Diesel and the Fast franchise have had on his life.

During an interview with ET amidst the star-studded ceremony, the actor, who cemented his place in the Fast and Furious family with his appearance in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, couldn’t contain his amazement at the extraordinary alignment of events on the momentous day. Gratitude washed over him as he found himself “blown away” by the overwhelming support and presence of his beloved friends, family, and co-stars who had gathered to pay homage to his illustrious career. Chris Bridges left no doubt about the unbreakable bond shared among the blockbuster franchise's cast, emphasizing that their connection goes far beyond the silver screen. He also revealed how essential LL Cool J was to his musical career, saying:

It’s almost hard for me to put into words. LL was the person who made me wanna rap. Vin has changed my life forever through the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them show up for me today. I was literally just saying [that] I’ll put my cast up against any other cast in film history. We are the closest-knit family off-camera and on-camera. Compared to anybody, 100 percent.

(Image credit: Photo by zerojack/Star Max/GC Images))

Taking to social media, the Hustle & Flow alum shared his profound appreciation for the milestone moment and some additional images from the ceremony using an Instagram post. In the caption, he reflected on the significance of the day, proclaiming:

When The Best Days Of My Life Are Considered, Make Sure To Put This One In The Rankings 🙏🏾⭐️

Since its inception in 2001, the Fast and Furious franchise has skyrocketed into a cultural sensation, captivating fans with its adrenaline-pumping action, star-studded ensemble, and powerful themes of kinship and fidelity. Ludacris, in particular, has experienced a remarkable journey through the franchise, in which he's not only showcased his acting chops but also undergone a profound personal evolution. Now, as the series gears up for what could be its ultimate finale(s), the actor joins forces once again with his beloved returning castmates, ready to deliver one last(ish) heart-racing hurrah.

Buckle up, because the highly anticipated 10th installment of the action-packed Fast saga has arrived, ready to thrill fans again. Returning from their last adventure in 2021’s F9, Vin Diesel’s iconic Dom Toretto and his fearless crew are back in Fast X, kicking off what could be a two-part grand finale ( or maybe even a trilogy , if we’re to believe Diesel’s teasing).

This time, the family is bracing themselves to confront their past head-on as the electrifying Jason Momoa joins the franchise as the vengeful son of Hernan Reyes from Fast Five. In a clever twist, Momoa’s character has been seamlessly woven into the existing mythology, seeking vengeance for his father’s tragic fate. Early reactions to Fast X were a mixed bag, and it's now officially raced into theaters. According to Deadline , the film sprinted slightly ahead of its predecessor, F9, raking in a whopping $66 million on its opening night. The Fast saga shows no signs of slowing down, delivering high-octane thrills and pulse-pounding excitement to audiences around the globe.

Ludacris’s unforgettable Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony embodied the true spirit of family, friendship, and creative synergy that defines the Fast franchise. It's a well-earned distinction, and we wish him nothing but continued success moving forward.