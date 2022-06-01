Mad Max Spinoff Furiosa Has Begun Filming, Here's How Chris Hemsworth Celebrated

As if Chris Hemsworth didn’t already have enough franchise cred from playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin in the Ghostbusters reboot and Agent H in Men in Black: International, now he’s lending his talents to the world of Mad Max. Hemsworth is starring opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in the Furiosa prequel spinoff, and the fifth entry in the Mad Max film series has finally been filming. The Australian actor announced this big piece of news with a social media post.

Warner Bros. Pictures officially confirmed Furiosa was in development back in October 2020, and a little over a year and a half later, cameras are finally rolling. Oftentimes the start of principal photography on major projects is commemorated with a picture of a clapboard, and Chris Hemsworth opted not to break from tradition with the below snapshot he shared on Instagram:

Why not stick with a classic, right? That clapboard also looks pretty cool out in that area of Australia where Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the Furiosa cast and crew are shooting. In addition to tagging Anya Taylor-Joy and throwing in a mention to director George Miller via hashtag, Hemsworth also tagged the person who took the photograph, Jasin Boland, who was also the still photographer on Mad Max: Fury Road, among a collection of other high-profile movies.

