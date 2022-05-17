Mad Max’s George Miller Reveals Big Difference Between Furiosa And Fury Road

While the action genre is a tried and true corner of the film world, a few stand out as the best action movies out there. George Miller's 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road is definitely in that category, despite the infamous drama that occurred on the set. And Miller recently revealed a big difference between Fury Road and his upcoming prequel Furiosa.

The upcoming Furiosa movie will star Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character , taking on the role from Charlize Theron who played her in the 2015 movie. While Theron expressed disappointment in not reprising her role, fans are eager to see what Taylor-Joy will bring to the table. George Miller recently spoke to Deadline about the upcoming action flick, teasing:

I’ll tell you how it’s going when it’s finished, but it has got off to a lovely start. All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it’s definitely exciting, because even though it’s certainly of that world of Fury Road, it’s also got a lot of the differences we’ve been talking about. Again, it’s uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it’s a saga.

Well, there you have it. While we’ll still be exploring a harsh apocalyptic world on Furiosa, audiences will be seeing a very different story than its predecessor . Because unlike Mad Max: Fury Road, this developing action flick will tell a much longer story, moving across over a decade of the title character’s life. And smart money says we’ll see Furiosa get her signature metal arm in the process.

Mad Max: Fury Road followed a story told across just a few days, where Charlize Theron’s character attempts to free Immortan Joe’s five wives from his clutches in a stark desert setting. In doing so she aligned with Tom Hardy’s title character (although the two actors had issues while filming back in the day ). But in the next movie we’ll be able to see the backstory that eventually made Furiosa the warrior that we know and love.

While not much is known about the contents of Furiosa, George Miller is definitely assembling a cast that audiences can get behind. Joining Anya Taylor-Joy is none other than Thor himself, actor Chris Hemsworth. It remains to be seen who he’s playing in the upcoming movie.

Furiosa’s backstory ended up being a key aspect to the third act of Mad Max: Fury Road , which is part of why expanding her journey on the big screen is such a solid idea by George Miller. It’s revealed that she was originally a member of the Vuvalini clan, before being kidnapped as a child. It’s perhaps for this reason that recating was so necessary for the highly anticipated prequel.