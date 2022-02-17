Magic Mike 3: Matthew McConaughey Gives Thoughts On Potentially Reteaming With Channing Tatum

It was a decade ago when Channing Tatum explored his past as a male stripper with Magic Mike, and it became both a critical and commercial success. One highlight of the movie was Matthew McConaughey’s Dallas, who played the strip club owner in the original 2012 film, but skipped out on the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL. With another Magic Mike movie officially on the way , will Dallas come back to dance another round?

Channing Tatum is getting ready to return to the strip club stage for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first movie. Production is set to start next month in Europe, but is it too late for Matthew McConaughey to get on board? When asked about returning to Magic Mike, the actor said this:

Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya.' ... I don’t know. I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.

Considering Matthew McConaughey passed on Magic Mike XXL, one might imagine that he didn’t want to return to the male stripped scene after the first round. However, his recent words to Variety makes it sound like he's more open to the idea.

Channing Tatum was asked about Matthew McConaughey’s potential return last week, to which the actor said he “didn’t know” if the actor would want to do it. Tatum shared that McConaughey loved so much what he did with the first movie that he didn’t want to touch it for Magic Mike XXL, but perhaps he’ll stop by for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb, Matthew McConaughey discussed that he has been “scared” to return to roles for sequels in the past and has steered away from it. McConaughey recently did take part in a sequel for Sing 2, though he did so as a voice actor.

If Dallas does return for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, it sounds like it will be a solid decision given that Steven Soderbergh is back alongside the original script writer, Reid Carolin. According to Channing Tatum, the movie will be a “full dance-icle” with more focus on incredible dance numbers. Additionally, it will feature a “really strong female central character,” which Tatum’s The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock recently joked he’s trying to get her on .