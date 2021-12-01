Sandra Bullock Had An A+ Response To Possibly Joining Channing Tatum In Magic Mike 3
By Rachel Romean last updated
Sandra Bullock? In my Magic Mike? It's more likely than you think.
A third Magic Mike film? Be still, my fluttering heart. Channing Tatum recently confirmed that production has indeed begun on a new installment in the so-called ‘stripperverse.’ While fan reactions were understandably enthused, they weren’t the only ones with thoughts: Channing Tatum’s Lost City of D co-star Sandra Bullock was asked to weigh in on a possible appearance in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and her response was straight up hilarious.
At the premiere for her new film The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock simultaneously dazzled in a bejeweled Stella McCartney jumpsuit and fired off some zingy one-liners when Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight brought up Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Sandra Bullock has some experience onstage (Miss Congeniality counts, right?), so she’s obviously a natural choice to star alongside Channing Tatum in the next Magic Mike movie. She even joked about fielding requests from the 21 Jump Street star:
We all saw Sandra Bullock bust a move in The Proposal, so she’s clearly well-equipped to take on the athletic choreography of the Magic Mike series. Although, truth be told, the Ocean’s 8 star is probably right when she says that she would just steal the spotlight from poor Channing Tatum. As much as fans might like to see Bullock get down, it’s really for the best. Let Tatum have his moment.
While a role in Magic Mike’s Last Dance may not be in the cards, Sandra Bullock can be seen next in The Unforgivable, an original Netflix thriller that she also produced. The film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, and Jon Bernthal. She also just wrapped filming on Lost City of D, a swashbuckling adventure that also stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. While it’s no Magic Mike’s Last Dance, there’s plenty of fun to go around for fans of Sandra Bullock.
There’s no set premiere date for Magic Mike’s Last Dance yet, so be sure to check back here on CinemaBlend for updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out Sandra Bullock in The Unforgivable when the movie hits Netflix on December 10. If you want to see Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock share the screen, you’ll just have to wait for Lost City of D’s 2022 theatrical release.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.