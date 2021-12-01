Sandra Bullock Had An A+ Response To Possibly Joining Channing Tatum In Magic Mike 3

A third Magic Mike film? Be still, my fluttering heart. Channing Tatum recently confirmed that production has indeed begun on a new installment in the so-called ‘stripperverse.’ While fan reactions were understandably enthused, they weren’t the only ones with thoughts: Channing Tatum’s Lost City of D co-star Sandra Bullock was asked to weigh in on a possible appearance in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and her response was straight up hilarious.

At the premiere for her new film The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock simultaneously dazzled in a bejeweled Stella McCartney jumpsuit and fired off some zingy one-liners when Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonigh t brought up Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Sandra Bullock has some experience onstage (Miss Congeniality counts, right?), so she’s obviously a natural choice to star alongside Channing Tatum in the next Magic Mike movie. She even joked about fielding requests from the 21 Jump Street star:

He's doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they're world renowned. I don't know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what's gonna happen, it's like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It's all gonna be on mama. [laughs] Not really, but in my world, that's what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.

We all saw Sandra Bullock bust a move in The Proposal , so she’s clearly well-equipped to take on the athletic choreography of the Magic Mike series. Although, truth be told, the Ocean’s 8 star is probably right when she says that she would just steal the spotlight from poor Channing Tatum. As much as fans might like to see Bullock get down, it’s really for the best. Let Tatum have his moment.

While a role in Magic Mike’s Last Dance may not be in the cards, Sandra Bullock can be seen next in The Unforgivable, an original Netflix thriller that she also produced. The film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, and Jon Bernthal. She also just wrapped filming on Lost City of D, a swashbuckling adventure that also stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. While it’s no Magic Mike’s Last Dance, there’s plenty of fun to go around for fans of Sandra Bullock.