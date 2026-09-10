Spider-Noir Star Reacted To Show Winning Emmys Days After It Was Canceled

A TV show getting canceled is rough. But being canceled with 11 Emmy nominations landing two days after the cancellation, then winning five of those Emmys days later At that point, I would also like somebody to explain exactly what happened. Lamorne Morris, who played reporter Robbie Robertson opposite Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir, is apparently still waiting for that explanation.

In a recent interview on the How To Make It with Emily & Haley Podcast, the New Girl alum talked about the bizarre experience of watching audiences and awards voters embrace the new Marvel series just as Prime Video decided one season was enough. His reaction is about the same level of confusion we Spidey fans are feeling. Morris said:

Honestly, it's been strange. I don't think I've ever been a part of something like that where you get so much love for a project, but then the studio is like, 'No, we're good,' or the network, or whoever made that decision.

The new Spidey show debuted on the 2026 TV schedule in May but was canceled September 4th, a little more than three months after its May debut for folks with an MGM+ and Prime Video subscription. Two days later, the show won five Creative Arts Emmys for cinematography, title design, sound editing, visual effects and stunt coordination. It had 11 nominations overall, the most of any Prime Video series this year. Morris seems pretty proud of that batting average, saying:

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It's kind of strange, but for me, I guess it works out, you know what I mean? I think we did a great job on that season. Obviously, 11 Emmy nominations, five wins. Every department was crushing it. I thought we should have gotten more nominations, to be quite honest with you. I thought it was pretty top-notch.

He may be biased, but the numbers back him up. The Nicolas Cage-led series sits around 92% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences were similarly positive. It also logged 2.6 billion viewing minutes in the U.S. during its first six weeks, according to Nielsen data cited after the cancellation.

Which brings us back to the obvious question of why. Morris says neither he nor his team received an explanation for why the show ended. He joked that Cage may know more:

But no one's called me or my team and given us an explanation. I'm sure they've given it to Nick. Maybe I'll call him and see what he knows, that way I'll have better answers for people when they ask, like, 'What the fuck is going on with that?' This business is very tricky and weird. So, it's hard to navigate when you're working on something, you're crushing it, the fans seem to really like it, the numbers seem to reflect it, the critics seem to echo those same sentiments that the fans do, and then they're like 'Eh, we're good.' If they have their reasons, I would love to hear them, so I can have a better explanation.

That is a fair question. Morris went on to describe the entertainment business as “tricky and weird,” especially when a project seems to be working creatively and connecting with viewers before someone somewhere decides to pull the plug.

Reports have pointed to the show’s cost and its inability to maintain the momentum of some of Prime Video’s bigger hits. Spider-Noir launched at No. 2 on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming originals chart with 851 million minutes viewed, but it reportedly disappeared from the streamer’s daily Top 10 relatively quickly.

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Cage seems considerably more zen about the whole thing. After the cancellation, he said one season was “perfect” for what he wanted to accomplish with his strange, noir-soaked version of Spider-Man.

Morris, meanwhile, would just like somebody to explain the math. Five Emmys arriving two days after cancellation probably did not make the numbers any easier to understand.