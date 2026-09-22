Both the film industry and fans like me love to follow along during Awards Season, and seeing which actors and filmmakers end up taking home trophies. The 2026 Oscars happened back in March, and as usual there were major wins and notable snubs. Actress/producer Nicole Kidman famously won the Oscar for her work on The Hours back in 2003, and recently got honest about how lonely she felt in the midst of this accomplishment.

Stephen Daldry's The Hours told the story of Virginia Wolf and the novel Mrs. Dalloway, with Kidman playing the famous writer. Fresh off her split from Tom Cruise, the actress won the coveted Academy Award. But while appearing on the Therapuss podcast, the Big Little Lies icon got honest about being in dark place in the midst of that achievement. As she put it:

I had the pinnacle of my success and I went home and was so lonely. Crazy though. The confluence of events where you go 'I wish I had.' I had my mom with me and my dad, but I was like 'Where is my partner? Where's someone that I can share this with?'

Ouch. While one might think that winning an Oscar was the dream for Nicole Kidman, the reality of her victory is a bit more complicated. Namely4 because she realized that she'd been too focused on work, and wanted to someone to share the excitement with.

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Funny enough, the Practical Magic star's comments echo Gwyneth Paltrow's comments about winning an Oscar, and promptly hiding in her parents house because she was so overwhelmed. Later in the same podcast, Kidman spoke more about what was going on in her head, offering:

It was one of the most profound moments where I went 'I've got to get a life.' And at the same time I'm holding this gold statue, where you go 'This it it. This is the highest prize you can get in our industry.' And so grateful and yet so lonely.

Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Because even though Nicole Kidman was given a huge honor and career-making accomplishment by taking home the Oscar, it didn't magically solve all her problems. In fact, it highlighted what was missing in her personal life. Specifically, someone to share her success with.

As fans know, the Batman Forever actress would eventually tie the knot again. Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006, and they would be married for nearly 20 decades before separating and eventually getting divorced. But now, in addition to her non-stop acting gigs, she's also become a powerful producer.

Nicole Kidman can be seen on the big screen in Practical Magic 2, which is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. On the small screen she was most recently seen in Lioness, which is available with a Paramount+ subscription.