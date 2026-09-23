Mayim Bialik Shared One Stat About Being ‘Married’ To Jim Parsons On The Big Bang Theory That Blew My Mind

Mayim Bialik is one of those rare actresses who successfully made the transition from child actress to adult actress with an impressive resume. She had tons of guest spots on TV when she was just a kid before landing the lead in Blossom, which ran for 114 episodes (and nearly got a reboot). Years later she’d beat that record on The Big Bang Theory with 203 episodes under her belt before it ended. In the later seasons, her character Amy Farrah Fowler would marry Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper, and I just found out that marked a first in Bialik’s career.

In fact, Bialik has stepped back into Amy’s shoes on the 2026 TV schedule, which means there’s new excitement surrounding the character. We can thank Stuart Fails to Save The Universe for this, and in a recent interview the actress spoke about her most popular TV character, and actually dropped one stat that totally blew my mind about her recent return to the small screen: She’d only been married to Jim Parsons on the small screen until this week.

It’s just funny because I’ve only been married to one character in my life as an actor and that was Jim Parsons. So I think anything outside of that is definitely going to feel odd.

Bialik’s first role was back in the late eighties. She’s been an adult since the mid-nineties, and she’s been a working actress for much of that time (though she did take a break in the early 2000s). You’re telling me that it was only in The Big Bang Theory universe that she has been cast as a married woman? She’s 50 years old, and had only been married to one character on TV up to this point? I mean, what?

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I guess it can be said she was on Bang for quite some time, but still. I was very surprised to hear this. Bialik mentioned the stat to Us Magazine as part of the promotion for the Big Bang Theory spinoff. She dropped it really casually, too, like it’s not weird at all and also faintly amuses her. In real life, however, Bialik was married for nearly a decade and had two children with Michael Stone before their split in 2013, and has dated in the time since. But onscreen, it was only Jim for years and years.

All things must eventually change, however. In fact, last week the actress showed up in the Stuart Fails To Save The Universe “Spoiler We Couldn’t Get Green Lantern” episode that really had fans talking. (Because it was a funny episode title, but also because they really couldn’t get Green Lantern .)

Anyway, in the episode Amy Farrah Fowler showed up in an alternate universe playing Jay Garrick (AKA The Flash’s) wife, whom we know took over for Joan Williams thanks to the flippant comment, “Joan took a Subaru to Portland if you know what I mean.” Jay later mentioned his in-laws, so it’s clear the two are married in this Stuart timeline, with Mayim Bialik also noting:

I normally wouldn’t be given the part of being The Flash’s wife anyway. So I think it was really fun to be able to have that generic comic book wife role but get to have the funny bits that they inserted into the Amy of it. But I definitely didn’t feel like Amy — per se — because we got to have so much flexibility with how we presented these characters.

Regardless, I think if what Amy revealed here holds up, she’s still only ever been married in The Big Bang Theory universe outside of her former real-life marriage. So, that’s still pretty strange to think about.