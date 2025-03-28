A Man Went Viral On TikTok For Watching Pride And Prejudice Three Times In A Row On A Plane, And The Internet Is Hilariously Supportive Of This Choice: 'I Fear He Is Me'
This film bewitched him, body and soul.
Anytime I have a flight, I try to use it as a time to catch up on or rewatch older movies. However, sometimes, I find myself binging five or six episodes of a show I'm obsessed with instead. For one man, he did both those things in a way as he watched Pride & Prejudice, then re-watched Pride & Prejudice and then watched the 2005 film one more time. Now, it’s going viral on TikTok, and I’m so here for how supportive the internet is being over his choice to watch one of Keira Knightley's best movies over and over again.
A Man Was Seen Watching Pride & Prejudice Three Times In A Row On A Plane
Now, this unidentified man was caught on camera by Paris Flack on TikTok, and they noted over the video that they were “obsessed” with this man for watching the movie three times in a row. As someone who’s been on quite the journey with re-watching Pride & Prejudice, I had the same thought after I saw this video:
@parisflack ♬ Dawn (from "Pride and Prejudice" 2005) - KenBan
Clearly, the girls and all the Pride & Prejudice fans adored this clip, because it’s gone seriously viral. At the time of this writing, it’s sitting at 1.7 million views and 492 thousand likes. So, I think you can assume that folks were just as bewitched by this TikTok as this man was by this film that’s considered one of the 2000s best, and they made that clear in the comments too.
The Internet Loves That He Watched Pride & Prejudice Over And Over
While watching a film three times in a row is not a common occurrence (at least for me), the people in the comments of this video could relate hardcore to this guy who was probably having a great time watching Pride & Prejudice. To quote kristen nicole’s comment:
Of course, they weren’t the only one showing love in the comments. The girlies adore Pride & Prejudice, so obviously, they had to sound off about their affection for the film and this man. I’m pleased to report that their reactions to this choice are A+, hilarious and loving. Take a look:
- It has bewitched him body and soul. He loves it ardently. -Nessie Stressie
- what could possibly follow pride and prejudice (2005) but pride and prejudice (2005) -user1121024006296
- First watch is for the pleasure, second watch is for the analysis, third watch for the vibes -InfiniteTypes
- Typical Saturday for me -Kayla
- x3 is not enough -TikTok UK
- Oh he has taste -Jessica Joyce
- Me and I’d be whispering the entire script when I wasn’t actively weeping -Allie | The Slay at Home Wife
I think this action, as well as the comments about it, are deserving of a Mr. Darcy hand flex and a heartfelt monologue. It’s so fun to see everyone support this guy’s film choices, and I hope it’s inspired them to all go back and watch Pride & Prejudice.
Speaking of that, if you are looking to watch Pride & Prejudice one, two, three or more times, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription or Peacock subscription. Also, if you want to see the film on a much larger screen than the one provided on the back of an airplane seat, the film will be in theaters on April 20.
