After Watching 2005's Pride And Prejudice Again, I'm Realizing How Wrong My Original Opinion Was

The first time I watched 2005’s Pride & Prejudice I didn’t like it at all. I knew it was considered one of the best romantic movies , and I knew people couldn’t get enough of Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy. However, when I watched it the first time, I didn’t believe in their love, I was thrown off by the Regency-era dialogue, and I had a tough time comprehending the film as a whole. However, after years of my friends being confused about my opinion, and now that I've watched shows and movies that have similar plots to the Jane Austen classic, I decided to rewatch Pride & Prejudice . I’m pleased to report that I was totally wrong about my original opinions, this movie is a masterpiece.

The Cast Of Pride & Prejudice Is Top Teir (And I Didn’t Realize That The First Time)

The first time I watched Pride & Prejudice, I really only knew of Keira Knightley and Donald Sutherland. I also wasn’t aware of the talents of actors like Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Reilly, specifically, outside of this film.

Since my first viewing, I have been exposed to the phenomenally menacing and funny performance Macfadyen gives as Tom Wambsgans in Succession. There’s a reason that man won an Emmy for that show, and the entire cast of Succession are knockouts. So, the fact that he’s one of the big highlights of that ensemble says a lot. Going into Pride & Prejudice knowing about his talent made a massive difference. It also showed off his range as an actor, because it's not very often you see one character that gives you the ick and another that makes you swoon played by the same person, and you can fully believe both of them.

Kelly Reilly also stood out as a brilliant addition to the Pride & Prejudice ensemble the second time around. I’ve become a fan of the Yellowstone cast , and her performance as Beth Dutton is one of the best in the show. She’s fiery and unapologetic in the modern Western, and her character in the Regency drama had a similar vibe, albeit more subdued.

Overall, I went into my second viewing with a much better understanding of the ensemble’s talents, and because of that, I had a respect for them from the jump that I didn’t necessarily have the first time.

Elizabeth Is So Strong-Willed, And I Love It

There’s a reason Pride & Prejudice is considered one of Keira Knightley’s best movies , and it’s because she delivers such a fantastic performance of a classic character who is strong-willed, silly and admirably independent. Seeing such a passionate and self-assured woman in the Regency film was really empowering to me, and I understand why everyone loves her, I do too.

One scene that showed Elizabeth’s strong will so well was the confrontation she had with Lady Catherine. As Judi Dench’s character tore into the Bennet sister about her and her family, Knightley’s character quickly stood up for herself, her family and her beliefs. When she told the older woman “You may ask a question which I may choose not to answer,” I wanted to stand up and clap. Her self-assuredness and unwillingness to be spoken down to is admirable, and I loved it dearly.

I Get Why Every Girl Fawns Over Mr. Darcy, He’s A Sweetheart

When Mr. Darcy said “I love, I love…I love you,” my knees buckled and I was ready to accept his hand in marriage, and I don’t even know the guy.

The first time I watched the film I didn’t get the hype around Matthew Macfadyen’s character, but boy did I get it this time. He’s sweet and caring, and he shows his affection through acts of service and shy confessions of love. The way he helped the Bennets (even though it was an odd way to go about helping) was chivalrous, and his unapologetic love for Elizabeth is the sweetest thing ever.

Like all the other girlies, I too love Mr. Darcy now.

The Way Pride & Prejudice Is Shot Shows You The Tension Between Elizabeth And Mr. Darcy

One of the major reasons Pride & Prejudice became one of the greatest enemies-to-lovers movies is how it built the tension between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth. While the two actors gave phenomenal performances that sparked my interest in the duo, it was Roman Osin’s cinematography that sold me on them as two people longing to be together but not knowing how to say it.

From that hand moment by the carriage to the way the focus shifts when the couple is looking at each other, the subtle camera movements are what hammer home the duo’s romantic tension.

A primary example of this was when Elizabeth found out Mr. Darcy had instigated Jane and Bingley’s break-up. As she’s sitting in the church learning the news, his name is never uttered, but the camera is focused on him as she realizes what has happened. Once she has this epiphany she gasps and the focus comes back to her. It’s a gorgeous way to show the characters’ thoughts without telling the audience exactly what they’re thinking. And in the end, all these little moments of longing and tension expertly caught on camera culminate in the epic confession of love toward the end of the film.

Big Shout Out To Fire Island And Bridgerton For Preparing Me For This Movie

I can’t stress enough how much Fire Island and Bridgerton helped prepare me for my rewatch of Pride & Prejudice.

Fire Island , which is an underrated and amazing comedy, is a retelling of Jane Austen’s story. It follows a group of gay men to the island the movie is named after as they go to party it up one last time. Each man parallels a Pride & Prejudice character, and while watching the 2005 movie I couldn’t help but compare the two.

This especially came into play when I was trying to understand the relationship between Elizabeth and Jane, because Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang’s characters were direct archetypes of them. Thinking about this story with something modern to compare it to was extremely helpful, and I was able to understand the classic film on a deeper level.

Before watching Bridgerton, I had always had a hard time getting into Regency-era dramas. However, the Netflix romance was digestible for me, and it kind of felt like a gateway into other romances within this time period. Also, Anthony and Kate’s relationship has a slow burn to it like Elizabeth’s and Mr. Darcy’s, and that really helped me appreciate the story in Pride & Prejudice more.

I guess what I’m saying, is these two projects really set me up for success on my rewatch.

Overall, I Was Wrong, The Girls Were Right, And I Apologize

I can admit when I’m wrong, and I’ve never been more wrong about a movie. I don’t know if I was in a mood the first time I watched Pride & Prejudice, or if I just didn’t have the knowledge needed to fully appreciate the film. Thankfully, I was in a fantastic mood this time, and I’ve gained a new appreciation for regency dramas and Austen-esque romance over the last couple of years, so I was able to fall in love with this 2005 classic as many have before me.