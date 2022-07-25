Man Who’s The ‘Face’ Behind Tom Cruise Deepfakes Talks About How Huge Of A Burden It’s Been--Even Around A-Listers Like Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Cruise has been thriving, as Top Gun: Maverick is still breaking records for Paramount. And while the star finds success, Miles Fisher, who's become famous for his Cruise deepfakes is getting considerable buzz a well. Of course, going viral for his uncanny recreations of the actor has helped raise his profile. But as Fisher now tells it, fooling people into thinking he’s Cruise has proved to be a burden, even around A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Miles Fisher definitely seems appreciative of the attention and work he's received, thanks to his resemblance to the Mission: Impossible star. However, whenever he's working with Hollywood titans, there's something that he just can't seem to shake. As Fisher explained:

Nevertheless, I enjoyed a decent run acting opposite some extraordinary people. I got to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, and Angelina Jolie. I improvised with Vince Vaughn, Laurence Fishburne, and Keegan-Michael Key. I played serious with Elisabeth Moss, Courtney Vance, and Owen Wilson. You know what they all had in common? Every one of them thought it was crazy how much I looked like Tom Cruise. I had pursued acting to prove that I wasn’t just the Tom Cruise guy. I failed.

Working alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, and Laurence Fishburne seems to have been mostly enjoyable for him. However, it seems that what's become burdensome for Miles Fisher is that they can't see past the Tom Cruise resemblance. Celebrity can definitely be a tool that can bring people opportunities in a positive way. Though Fisher opened up more in his THR op-ed, saying that the constant comparisons have put him in a very interesting state as a person:

The vast majority of people who notice my resemblance to Tom Cruise feel good for having made the connection (ha) and give little consideration to what a strange burden and liability it’s been for me both personally and professionally. For my entire adult life, I’ve lived in a quasi-Groundhog Day state, with people stopping me daily to compare me to the most famous actor alive. I’m constantly reminded that to everyone else, I’m that guy. And it always comes off feeling like a punch in a face.

The star's Groundhog Day comparison really puts his situation into perspective, and it definitely sounds tiring. I can say that if I were constantly compared to another person based on my looks I'd probably feel the same way that he does. It's worth noting that the viral performer even showed a willingness to take down the viral videos, as to not offend the real actor. He also may have made that considering due to the security concerns that analysts had due to the seamless nature of the clips.

Before he went viral for his Tom Cruise TikTok videos, Mike Fisher gained early internet success through his music video spoofs on YouTube. Oftentimes, he would parody Hollywood production, including TV shows and movies, with the Maverick actor being a huge hit for Fisher even then. He broke down how impersonating the Hollywood icon so well early on affected his burgeoning acting career:

I spoofed American Psycho and Saved By the Bell. I spoofed Hollywood agencies and, of course, Tom Cruise. I loved seeing that view count cross the million mark. I felt it was proof of concept that there was an audience who enjoyed watching me. But was it really me they were watching? The Tom Cruise resemblance was becoming a real hindrance professionally. It seemed that no matter how well I spoofed others, I was simply too good at spoofing him. Once you saw me do that, you couldn’t unsee him, and there was little I could do to shake it off. Believe me, I tried.

Shaking his Tom Cruise lookalike status has certainly been hard for him. Clearly, he wants to be seen as Mike Fisher the actor and not the “Deepfake Cruise” guy. It can be difficult for stars to escape such labels, and one can only hope that Fisher can break out of it.

Still, leaning into those deepfakes has worked for Mike Fisher as he’s teamed up with celebrities like Keegan-Michael Key and Paris Hilton for major viral moments. But viral success doesn’t equate to happiness as some might say. Hopefully, his strong will translate into a Hollywood career, one that isn't defined by his resemblance to the star.

If you want to see the actual Tom Cruise in action, check out Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently in theaters. You can check out the 2022 movie schedule to see what other movies the Top Gun star will be in next.