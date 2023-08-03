Margot Robbie Gets Asked If Barbie And Harley Quinn Would Be Friends In Real Life And She Has A Take

Stereotypical Barbie and Harley Quinn are two totally different roles played by Margot Robbie . While Barbie lives her perfect life of parties and sun in the Greta Gerwig comedy, Harley Quinn is the hilariously terrible person you see in DCEU movies who ruthlessly kicks ass with a baseball bat. But if you put these two characters in a room together, would they be friends in real life? The Australian actress gives her take on that.

When taking a look at Margot Robbie’s best movies that shaped her career before being in Barbie or playing Harley Quinn, it's clear she's got a lot of range. The way that she inhabits these two completely different characters, audiences could forget they’re portrayed by the same actress. The Wolf of Wall Street star was asked by Entertainment Weekly in a YouTube short if Barbie and Harley Quinn would be real-life friends and here is what she had to say to that.

It’d be a real rollercoaster being friends with Harley. Who knows? I think Barbie would be a really good friend to Harley. I don’t know if Harley would reciprocate it.

Yeah, Barbie was basically nice to everyone. As a woman who’s all about female empowerment, she made it her mission as a doll to be a good role model. I can picture Barbie being the type of person who’d want to help Harley Quinn on her violent missions in her own way. After all, we saw in the Barbie movie that the Mattel Inc. doll can throw a punch. But I highly doubt the ex-girlfriend of Joker would want the high-fashion model of womanhood to be in her friendship circle. Then again, unlikely friendships end up being the most entertaining elements to watch in a movie or show.

While Barbie and Harley Quinn are total opposites, you have to admit there are scary parallels between them. One Twitter user posted a TikTok of how Barbie and Birds of Prey have similar shots. These two blondes have been chased, have a criminal record, and know how to put on a good show for an audience. Plus both women do not need men to define them, like how Barbie prefers to live an independent life from Ken and Quinn was free from the Joker in Birds of Prey . Funny enough, Margot Robbie’s feet are prominent to both characters as Barbie’s typically-arched feet become flat and Harley Quinn uses her dogs to fight her foes while tied up. Their own identities were established and made them standout female characters.

If Harley Quinn and Barbie were to star in a movie or a TV series together, imagine what a trip that would be! Greta Gerwig has already said that she can’t picture a Barbie sequel as of right now. But considering the Warner Bros. comedy has already set new weekend box office records for the year , you never know. And as James Gunn shut down the rumor of a Harley Quinn prequel , it doesn’t look like there will be a new movie for the DCEU villain that stars Margot Robbie. Hollywood would really have to be running short of ideas if they were to put Barbie and Harley Quinn in the same movie together. Fans will have to leave it for fun YouTube videos or fanfiction for that conception to happen at least for now.