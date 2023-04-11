James Gunn Shoots Down Rumor Concerning Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn In The New DC Universe

Although a new shared UC Universe continuity will be launching in the next few years under the supervision of DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, this doesn’t mean that all aspects of the DC Extended Universe are being wiped away. This is best exemplified so far by not only Peacemaker Season 2 moving forward, but a Waller series starring Viola Davis arriving beforehand. There have also been rumblings about other established versions of characters sticking around too, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, though Gunn has shot down a rumor concerning her future.

It was claimed that a Harley Quinn prequel series is in development called Harleen, which would tell “the story of how her need to save the Joker led to her mind being shattered.” Fellow Batman baddie Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face, would play a role in the project, and while Robbie would reprise the title character, it would be in a “different world” than the one we saw her in during 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds of Prey. When someone asked Gunn on Twitter if there was any truth to this rumor, he responded with a simple “There is not.” So apologies for anyone who found the above origin series pitch enticing, but this is not something that’s in development.

Although it’s been stated that the Harley Quinn animated series accessible to HBO Max subscribers will continue, and we’ll also see Lady Gaga’s take on the character in Joker 2 (both projects fall under the “Elseworlds” banner), there’s been no official clarification on what’s happening with her in the revamped DC Universe. So while Robbie did star in The Suicide Squad opposite Viola Davis and John Cena, both of whom are sticking around DC, there’s no guarantee that she'll will do the same. That said, back in March, when someone asked James Gunn if he will work with her again, he answered “For sure,” so that bodes well.

Given how popular Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn across three movies so far has been, and taking into account what Gunn said above, it seems like the chances are stronger than not for this take on the character returning, even if nothing is set in stone just yet. As for where she’d appear, Waller would make a lot of sense given her Suicide Squad connection to the title character, but there’s also the Batman movie The Brave and the Bold coming up, which will follow a new version of Bruce Wayne teaming up with his son, Damian Wayne. Prior to the Chapter One slate, a.k.a. “Gods and Monsters,” being announced, Robbie expressed interest in exploring a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance in the DCEU, so maybe that could transfer over to the new DC Universe.

As soon as it's cleared up what the situation with Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is, be it Robbie continuing to play her or a new actress being brought in, we'll let you know.