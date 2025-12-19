Chris Hemsworth Had The Perfect Emoji Response To The Doomsday Countdown Clock

There are so many potential distractions in the world today that it can be difficult to really focus on what’s important: the 2026 movie schedule debut of Avengers: Doomsday. Luckily, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are here to help us cut through all the unnecessary noise with a helpful reminder, in the form of a very doomsday-esque countdown clock, and star Chris Hemsworth used the perfect emoji to respond to their post.

How Chris Hemsworth Responded To The Avengers: Doomsday Countdown Clock

There are sure to be surprises aplenty for fans when Avengers: Doomsday is released next December (including the possibility that Chris Evans’ Captain America will play a major part), but one of them will not be the appearance of Chris Hemsworth, who’s returning to portray Thor as revealed in the marathon cast confirmation video from earlier this year. Though we don’t know yet whether or not this will be his final time as Thor in the Marvel multiverse, it’s clear he’s pretty excited about the upcoming superhero movie, as could be seen in his Instagram Stories post about the Russo brothers’ countdown clock clip. Just look:

(Image credit: Chris Hemsworth Instagram Stories)

Well, of course! I’m a bit embarrassed to admit that I didn’t guess what his response was before actually setting my eyes on it, because it’s a simple, pitch perfect emoji of the famed Mjölnir and some lightning bolts. What can I say, guys. I hadn’t had my coffee yet, OK?

With Hemsworth appearing to have wrapped filming back in August, it’s made a lot of fans wonder about just how large a part Thor could play in the coming adventure, to the point that many have theorized that the God of Thunder could actually, gasp, die in this movie.

What we do know about his part in the film so far is that the actor actually toned his incredibly intense Thor: Love and Thunder training waaaay down, so he will likely be a lot less swole when we see whatever it is he gets up to in Doomsday. Along with that, he previously noted that we, apparently, won’t be treated to scenes in New Asgard, but considering how secretive all MCU projects are, I wouldn’t be surprised if we actually do see the locale and he simply doesn’t know it.

The new film will, of course, see a host of Marvel heroes new, old, and…renewed (like Kelsey Grammer’s Beast) band together to take on Doctor Doom, who’s, well, alright fine. We don’t know what he’s doing or why, but you can bet it’s gonna be bad. Regardless, I know there are millions of fans like me who can’t wait to watch, and see Thor return to action.