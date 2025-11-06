Can We Talk About The Insane Run Of 2026 Movies Anne Hathaway Is Going To Have?

Anne Hathaway has been a hard-working actor since her first role at 18 years old, in The Princess Diaries. If you browse through her credits, she’s had at least one movie come out every year since 2001 (aside from 2025), and that’s pretty impressive. But no calendar year is going to show her hustle more than the next one, considering the actress is set to be in four 2026 movie releases. And, I’m not talking about supporting roles here – she’s listed as having top billing in every single one of them. We have to talk about it.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 - May 1, 2026

Her massive year starts at the start of the summer season with The Devil Wears Prada 2, which fans have been asking for since the first movie came out in 2006. Since Hathaway’s first outfit was revealed when the movie started shooting in July, people have been so obsessed with all the fits that they’ve had to find ways to avoid spoilers for what’s to come.

I also think the fact that the movie took Avengers: Doomsday’s original spot on the calendar shows a lot of confidence from the Walt Disney Company for this movie to perform well commercially. We can’t wait to see Andy Sachs back alongside Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci’s Nigel Kipling and many more new cast members.

The Odyssey - July 17, 2026

Then, we’ll see Hathaway reunite with Christopher Nolan in his retelling of Homer’s Greek epic, The Odyssey, in a prime summer slot. The actress previously worked with the filmmaker on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. Hathaway is rumored to be playing the wife of Odysseus (Matt Damon), Penelope. We still haven’t seen what she’ll like in the role, but the actress and Nolan have always been a great actor/director duo. And after Nolan’s Best Picture win for Oppenheimer, there’s more interest in this next movie than ever.

Flowervale Street - August 14, 2026

At the end of the summer, Anne Hathaway will already be in her third movie of the year, with the science fiction movie, Flowervale Street. The movie is being directed by David Robert Mitchell, the director of It Follows, and produced by J.J. Abrams. Flowervale Street will have Hathaway and Ewan McGregor playing husband and wife who start to notice unusual happenings in their neighborhood. This is definitely the lowest profile movie of the four, but I love the idea of seeing Hathaway in an original science fiction concept. I’m definitely keeping my eye on this one.

Verity - October 2, 2026

Last but not least, Anne Hathaway will be in the next Colleen Hoover adaptation, Verity. This book has been a big bestseller and a major talking point among TikTok’s BookTok. She plays a bestselling author in her own right, who asks Dakota Johnson’s Lowen to finish her famed book series, but behind the request is a mystery to be uncovered. This could be a huge release, too.

What I love about what’s coming for Hathaway is that each movie is completely different. We’re going to see a huge range from the actress, and more from her than we’ve ever seen from her (or most actors) in a single year. I can’t wait for the new year.

