The In Your Dreams Trailer Is Out Of This World, But This Is Just A Small Taste Of What Netflix's New Animated Movie Has To Offer

Though the 2025 movie schedule is in its final stretch, there are still a ton of promising releases set for the big screen in the coming weeks and months. In Your Dreams, Netflix’s upcoming original film about a sister and brother going on a fantastical journey to keep their family together, is honestly one I’m looking forward to the most. And while the new In Your Dreams trailer is out of this world, I’m more excited for what’s to come…

A few months after dropping the first taste of the upcoming kids movie, Netflix released a more extended look centering on siblings Stevie and Elliot as they travel into a world of dreams to find The Sandman in hopes of saving their parents’ marriage. However, as wonderful as the trailer is with its dream worlds full of talking breakfast foods, nightmarish lands with a vengeful whack-a-mole game, and a mysterious villain known as Nightmara, I have a feeling this movie will have so much more to offer when it becomes available with a Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Your Dreams Is Going To Be A Fantastical, And Highly Emotional, Ride

Back in July, Netflix invited me to attend a special press day even for In Your Dreams. There, I was able to take a deep dive into the production, meeting director and writer Alex Woo, chatting with the young voice cast over French toast (that’ll make more sense after you see the movie), and getting a peek behind the curtain of this fantastical adventure. I also watched the first 30 minutes, a chunk that’s largely set in the real world, opposed to the wild dreamscapes Stevie and Elliot visit with the scene-stealing Baloney Tony (voiced by The Office alum Craig Robinson).

Don’t get me wrong, the wild locations teased in this 30-minute chunk blew me away with some imaginative and stunning visuals, but it’s the real-world drama and a quest for a young girl to keep her parents together that really got me. Watching the new trailer a couple of months later, I was flooded with emotion when Stevie laid out her goal to save her family:

We have a chance to save our family, if we can find the Sandman.

This whole dynamic of Stevie trying to keep your parents together was teased as a major factor in the story. Essentially, her mom (voiced by Emmy winner Cristin Milioti) and her dad (voiced by Simu Liu) are being pulled in two different directions, and this brave girl takes it upon herself to save the day. We’ve seen so many fun family movies where parents try to keep their kids safe, so it will be interesting when it’s the other way around later this fall.

Combine all the family drama with some of the most eye-popping visuals I’ve seen from Netflix this year, and In Your Dreams could be the streamer’s next big hit following the massive runaway success of KPop Demon Hunters over the summer.

I’m not sure how much more Netflix will reveal (there’s a “Perfect Princess” I can’t wait for the world to see) before In Your Dreams premieres on November 14, but this looks like it’s going to be a fantastical and highly emotional journey like no other.