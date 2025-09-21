Margot Robbie Was Taking A Break After Barbie. Why She Joined A Big Bold Beautiful Journey With Colin Farrell

Margot Robbie was the queen of the box office in 2023, thanks to Barbie — the billion-dollar hit she starred in and co-produced. During that year, Robbie participated in a whirlwind press tour and was also on hand during awards season. After that, though, the actress took a lengthy break from acting, though the Australian actress has since jumped back into the game. Her 2025 movie release, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is now in theaters and, amid its release, Robbie is revealing why she agreed to join Colin Farrell in the film.

Based on her career, it feels like Margot Robbie is very thoughtful when picking roles. When it came to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, though, the situation was a tad different, considering she was choosing her first leading role following a hiatus from acting. Robbie got real about the decision-making process during an interview with The Associated Press, which was shared to the news outlet’s TikTok account. Robbie revealed she always intended to take a break after Barbie’s run, but it seems she just couldn’t say no to ABBBJ:

I said after Barbie went so big and went so wide across the globe, I was making a conscious choice to not jump straight into another job. I just thought everyone’s probably seen enough of me for the minute. But this was the first script I read and said, ‘God, I’ve got to be a part of that.’

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is directed by Kogonada and tells the story of two strangers who unexpectedly cross paths and end up taking a fantastical trip down memory lane. In the process, they both relive pivotal moments from their lives, which could have ramifications on their futures. Considering that premise, I can understand how the story would’ve leapt off the page for Margot Robbie. The Oscar nominee went on to explain during her interview, though that there were other elements that factored into her decision to board the film:

I’d been wanting to work with Colin for so many years I wasn’t aware of Kogonada’s work. I’d heard of him, but I hadn’t watched his films. And I went and watched them, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a real filmmaker here. And so yeah, and the script, Seth Reiss wrote this incredible script, and it was just nothing to say no to, you know?

Personally, I’m glad to see Robbie (who’s also produced her share of films) is back at it when it comes to her acting career, and it seems she had a lovely time working with the delightful Colin Farrell. Given her new movie, fans also have the opportunity to see Robbie sport A+ looks at premieres again like that viral naked dress and her cutout ensemble. She’s also been taking part in some fun interviews for press engagements alongside Farrell.

When it comes to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s reception, critics are mixed on the romantic comedy, with a number of pundits arguing that it’s “lacking that spark.” CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg reviewed the rom-com, and he found it to be a solid film elevated by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s performances in the lead roles. Regardless of the reviews, though, I just love that Robbie is back on the big screen and relishing the opportunity.

Check out A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in theaters now. Robbie’s fans can also look forward to seeing the actress in a steamier kind of romance film, as her next film, Wuthering Heights opens in theaters on February 13 amid the 2026 movie schedule.