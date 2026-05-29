JLo Just Name Dropped Maid In Manhattan While Talking About New Office Romance Rom-Com, And Where Do I Sign Up?

While promoting her new film, Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez name-dropped a blast from the past (not to be confused with the Brendan Fraser film). When the topic of her new movie's amazing supporting cast came up, she couldn’t resist bringing up Maid in Manhattan. So, between that and the classic rom-com energy she teased, I’m totally signing up to watch this flick on Netflix's 2026 schedule .

Lopez broke down what fans can expect from this new rom-com during an interview with SiriusXM . Obviously, she spent time talking about her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein. Fans have already spotted the electric chemistry between the two in the Office Romance trailer . However, as a long-time JLo fan, I'm especially excited about the Maid in Manhattan comparison. She said:

It reminds me a little bit of Maid in Manhattan in that way, where we had this amazing supporting cast besides the two leads.

Who didn’t watch that movie over and over? The chemistry between JLo and Ralph Fiennes was undeniable. The Cinderella trope? What a classic. And this was before it was done a hundred times. Plus, the cherry on top was that the bond between everyone in the cast was exceptional. It starred Stanley Tucci, Natasha Richardson, and even a baby Tyler Posey before he was a teenage werewolf.

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Meanwhile, in Office Romance, the ensemble cast includes Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford and more. So, much like Maid in Manhattan, it sounds like JLo and Goldstein will be surrounded by an incredible cast of performers.

Lopez continued by gushing about Brett Goldstein, too, who actually wrote the script for Office Romance with Joe Kelly. This isn’t the first time she has openly fanned out over her costar, either, having previously gone on about how he’s the best kisser . There’s been so much gushing that rumors are swirling about an on-set ‘flirt fest’ between the costars .

When JLo was sent the script, it was an easy yes for her, and her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. They instantly loved the humor of the film. It’s a good thing, too, as the rom-com was only happening on one big condition . Lopez explained:

They were like we wrote this for you. If you don’t do it, we’re not even making the movie.

If she hadn't said yes, who knows how long fans would have had to wait for another Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy? After all, her last movies in this genre were the 2022 rom-com Marry Me , which also starred Owen Wilson, and Shotgun Wedding, which came out the same year and starred Josh Duhamel. So, it's about time she returns to rom-coms.

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Speaking about her history in the genre and this new film, JLo gushed about how funny Office Romance is and how excited she is for fans to see the movie, describing it as:

A classic rom-com but it has hard jokes. You know what I mean? A little bit edgier than a normal JLo rom-com in a way but it has all of the DNA of a classic romantic comedy that you love.

The desire for nostalgic rom-coms is at an all-time high, so Office Romance comes at a perfect time. It should be a delightful summer treat. However, fans were a little surprised about how Jennifer Lopez chose to celebrate the completion of the film with a beach setting and a pink bikini . If that’s any indication of what to expect, fans should be prepared for the unexpected.