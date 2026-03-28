The Harry Potter-Centric Gift Tom Felton Sent Daniel Radcliffe To Celebrate His Broadway Show: ‘I'm Hoping He Had A Wry Smile’

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this may be the best time to make your way down to Broadway. That's because both Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe are currently in shows at the Big Apple’s theater center. Felton reprised his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to riotous applause back in November, while Radcliffe’s show, Every Brilliant Thing, opened earlier this month. With that, Felton welcomed Radcliffe back to the stage with a great gift that called back to their Wizarding World days.

Felton, who is still buddies with Radcliffe, has previously cited his Harry Potter co-star as one inspiration for him to head to Broadway in the first place. Here’s what the Draco performer revealed about the cheeky way he honored his friend and colleague:

It’s customary to send flowers, I believe. I knew Daniel would not enjoy flowers and as Brits we like to take the piss… take the mickey, yank your chain, as much as possible. So, it was John Skelley, our Harry Potter’s idea to send Daniel a wand bouq of his own wand. He thought it was a good idea as a gift, I knew that Daniel was not going to – he’ll know I’m taking the piss at him.

Felton shared the story on the Happy Sad Confused podcast which dropped this week, but it must have been recorded weeks ago since the actor said he had just seen Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing on opening night the evening before. While Felton’s co-star on Cursed Child thought gifting Radcliffe Harry Potter’s wand would be just the right thing to do, Felton (who’s known him for the past 25 years) liked the idea for trolling-related reasons. As he added:

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So I just put ‘Dear dude, Break a leg tonight, if all else fails whip this out. Love, Draco.’ I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I’m hoping he had a wry smile.

Oh, that’s good. As Felton shared, “taking the piss” (i.e: mock, tease, ridicule) out of a friend is kind of a classic way for Brits to show love for each other So I'd hope Radcliffe really felt the love while doing his new show for an audience. The pair of Harry Potter actors took these reunion photos a few days before Every Brilliant Thing officially opened:

A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@ldanielradcliffe) A photo posted by on

Cursed Child and Every Brilliant Thing are playing six nights a week just a block away from each other. I can't help but wonder how often the pair might grab lunch together now that they’re in the same place until the end of May. This almost feels like a situation in which someone is working down the street from one of their high school friends – though, in this case, it's not high school but blockbuster franchise instead.

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At the same time, both actors have a lot to be excited about career-wise. Daniel Radcliffe is in one of the newest NBC series, The Fall And Rise of Reggie Dinkins, while Tom Felton is in a newly released horror comedy, They Will Kill You, which is getting good reviews from critics. It’s been so long since the HP film series ended that there’s a TV adaptation of Potter coming out amid the 2026 TV schedule later this year. Despite that passage of time, it's great to see Felton and Radcliffe still connected through the Wizarding World and are both thriving on stage.