Martin Scorsese's Frank Sinatra Biopic: What We Know So Far

One of the legends of the music world, Frank Sinatra, is getting a biopic from one of the legends of the film world – and this is what we know about it so far.

If, for some ungodly reason, you have never heard of Martin Scorsese, then I am sure you have heard of Martin Scorsese’s best films . The legendary director has created some of the most iconic movies of all time, from Taxi Driver to Goodfellas and so much more; even today, he is still actively making movies. Most recently, he directed the Apple TV film Killers of the Flower Moon to rave reviews.

Scorsese has been on a roll with most of his film entries, and now, he's tackling another huge historical name—Frank Sinatra—in his own biopic. But, who will star in it? What problems are currently arising from this film? Here is what we know so far.

As of May 2024, there is no set release date yet for Martin Scorsese's untitled Frank Sinatra biopic, which isn't that much of a surprise. Variety only confirmed the movie in April 2024, so to have a release date set so quickly would be surprising.

I wouldn't expect it to premiere on the 2024 movie schedule . There are so many great films coming out this year, from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine to the next Pixar film, Inside Out 2, to plenty of new movies. It would be hard to fit in a Frank Sinatra biopic amongst all of that. But, maybe we'll get it as soon as 2025—who knows?

Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Are Reportedly Being Eyed To Star

According to the Variety article above, the untitled Frank Sinatra biopic is reportedly eyeing two massive stars—Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and Scorsese hopes they will play Frank Sinatra and his second wife, Ava Gardner.

Truthfully, it's unsurprising that either of these stars would be the top picks. Leonardo DiCaprio's best films often include his work with Scorsese. They have created films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and Gangs of New York. These two go together like butter and bread.

Jennifer Lawrence, however, is a new pick for the Scorsese world. While she hasn't starred in one of his films yet, Lawrence is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world. Nominated three times (and won once) for the Academy Award for Best Actress, Lawrence has been in many films showing her prowess as an actress.

Some of her biggest roles include The Hunger Games movies , when she starred in the No Hard Feelings cast , Winter's Bone, American Hustle, Don't Look Up, Causeway, and more.

Indeed, these two would be excellent options – and I can already see it becoming a massive hit for Scorsese.

The Biopic Will Be About The Life Of Frank Sinatra And His Second Wife

While plot details have not been revealed yet, Variety reported that this movie will be about Frank Sinatra, the famous singer. Judging by the casting report, it'll cover the time Sinatra was with Ava Gardner, his second wife and an actress who starred in several films, including The Killers, Mogambo, Show Boat, and more.

Sinatra is a legendary voice in the world of music. Credited as one of the world's best-selling artists, he's a great example of how music can pass from generation to generation. My grandparents would listen to him all the time, and now, I listen to him on my own record player.

He released plenty of huge songs that you might recognize, like "My Way," "New York, New York," "Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words)," and many, many more. Sinatra also worked as an actor, appearing in films like From Here to Eternity, Guys and Dolls, High Society, The Manchurian Candidate, and many other titles.

Martin Scorsese Will Direct

As mentioned above, Martin Scorsese is set to direct the upcoming untitled Frank Sinatra biopic.

Scorsese has been the man behind some of the biggest films ever. Besides the ones already mentioned above, he has also directed Cape Fear, Casino, The Age of Innocence, Bringing Out The Dead, The Last Temptation of Christ, The Color of Money, Raging Bull, New York, New York, After Hours and so many others.

Scorsese Tried To Make The Film Happen Years Ago But Clashed With The Family – And They Still Haven't Signed Off On It

Here's where things get messy. According to Variety , in mid-April 2024, Scorsese has been trying to make this film for many years – in fact, Scorsese even gave up on the Sinatra movie for a time – but the main issue is that the Sinatra estate has not signed off on it because he wanted to explore the singer/actor's darker side:

Certain things are very difficult for a family, and I totally understand. But, if they expect me to be doing it, they can't hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex — but Sinatra in particular.

Even now, the estate still hasn't signed off on the film, but Sinatra's daughter, Tina, who is head of the estate, did speak to TMZ about the movie in April 2024, and they reported that she did sound optimistic about the new project, saying that she and the director have talked for a long time:

Marty and I have been dance partners for a long time and not once has he stepped on my toes! Always here for Marty.

She did not give a clear answer to TMZ on whether she was giving her blessing for the film, but her reaction does sound positive, so maybe we'll hear something soon. It can take a lot of time for an estate to sign off on a biopic. Sometimes, they don't at all—which is exactly what happened with Priscilla—but other times, there's a pretty seamless relationship.

Scorsese Will Film The Movie Back-To-Back With Life Of Jesus

According to the initial Variety announcement that confirmed the film, they reported that sources said both the Frank Sinatra film and the legendary director's other new film, Life of Jesus, will be filmed back to back.

Neither has been given a production start date yet, but that is a good sign that they are planning to do both ASAP.

Sony Is Reportedly The Frontrunner To Distribute The Film

The last thing the original Variety report confirmed is that as of May 2024, Sony Pictures is the current frontrunner to release the untitled Frank Sinatra movie. While Apple wanted to stay in business with Scorsese, Sony might be distributing the film, which isn't necessarily bad.

I think both companies would promote the film well, but since Killers of the Flower Moon was so successful, it'll be sad not to see this film among Apple TV+'s best films .