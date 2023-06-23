No Hard Feelings Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Over the years, there have been a lot of sex comedies that have both made us laugh and left us in shock. We’ve seen it with classics like Porky's, the various American Pie movies, and so many others. Though the jury is still out on No Hard Feelings , Gene Stupnitsky’s latest raunchy comedy, the actors who appear on screen could make this a movie we won't soon forget.

If you recently watched the new film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman, or plan on checking it out in the near future, there’s a good chance you’re wondering why the No Hard Feelings cast looks so familiar. Well, worry no longer, for we are about to break it down now!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence (Maddie)

Jennifer Lawrence tops the No Hard Feelings cast as Maddie, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who has to find a new way to do her job after her car is repossessed, which leads to her answering a Craigslist ad like no other.

Prior to playing a young woman hired to help a couple’s 19-year-old son break out of his shell, Lawrence made a name for herself in films like Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar and the Hunger Games movies. Since then, Lawrence has given a variety of great performances in everything from American Hustle to various titles in the X-Men film franchise, to dramas like Causeway, and so much more.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Andrew Feldman (Percy)

Playing opposite Jennifer Lawrence is Andrew Feldman, who portrays Percy, the sheltered and awkward 19-year-old whose parents made the Craigslist ad.

Though he doesn’t have nearly as many credits as his co-star, Feldman has made a handful of appearances over the course of the past half-decade. This includes roles in movies like A Tourist’s Guide to Love, shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and multiple stage productions, including Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille the Musical, and Catch Me If You Can.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Matthew Broderick (Laird)

Matthew Broderick shows up as Laird, Percy’s father who posted the Craigslist ad in an attempt to get his son some life experience.

Best known for his career-defining performance in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which could be a movie that plays out entirely in Cameron Frye’s imagination , Broderick has made countless film and TV appearances over the years. Movies like Wargames, Project X, The Lion King, and Election have all featured the actor (or his voice) in a major capacity. In more recent years, Broderick has also popped up on the small screen with roles on everything from The Conners to Better Things.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Laura Benanti (Allison)

Laura Benanti appears in No Hard Feelings as Allison, Percy’s mother, who finds a rather unique way of getting her son to go out into the world and live a little.

Fans of movies like Worth, Here Today, and Tick, Tick… Boom! will surely recognize Bananti from her roles in each of those movies, but the majority of her career has been spent on the small screen and Broadway stages. Starting with TV, the actress has appeared on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Nashville, Supergirl, The Detour, and the Gossip Girl reboot series. She has also won a Tony and various other awards for performances in productions like Gypsy, In The Next Room, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown over the years.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Natalie Morales (Sara)

Next up is Natalie Morales, who takes on the role of Sara, Maddie’s best friend.

Prior to appearing in the new comedy, Morales made a name for herself on the small screen, with prominent roles on shows like Dead to Me, Santa Clarita Diet, The Grinder, and The Middleman. She also appeared sporadically with the Parks & Recreation cast during the show’s run, as well as a few episodes of The Newsroom, Girls, and Mr. Mayor. Her film credits include The Little Things, Battle of the Sexes, and Stuber, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Scott MacArthur (Jim)

Scott MacArthur appears in the No Hard Feelings cast as Jim, Sara’s husband and another one of Maddie’s closest friends.

In addition to being a part of the Mad Men cast for an episode early in the AMC show’s run, MacArther has a few other appearances that might ring a bell. Throughout his career, the comedic actor has popped up on everything from How to Be a Gentleman to Angie Tribeca, and The Mindy Project to Numb3rs. He’s also had more prominent roles on the likes of The Mick, The Righteous Gemstones, and Killing It. Movie wise, MacArthur has landed roles in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Halloween Kills, and The Starling, to name a few.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Gary)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach also pops up in No Hard Feelings, in which he plays Maddie’s ex-boyfriend and tow truck driver, Gary.

If you’re currently binging The Bear Season 2 with your Hulu subscription , or at least catching up with the show’s first season, then you’ll certainly recognize Moss-Bachrach from his outstanding portrayal of Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, a performance that is so good it’s hard to believe he’s not from Chicago. Over the years, he’s also appeared on shows like The Punisher, NOS4A2, Girls, John Adams, and multiple titles set in the Law & Order universe. His film roles include everything from Tesla to Live Free or Die and American Splendor to The Royal Tenenbaums.

(Image credit: NBC)

Kyle Mooney (Jody)

Former Saturday Night Live castmember Kyle Mooney appears as Jody, Percy’s former nanny.

In addition to being on SNL for the better part of a decade, Mooney has multiple film and TV credits to his name, including the 2017 comedy film, Brigsby Bear, which he also co-wrote. Throughout his career, Mooney has popped up on shows like Drunk History, Bob’s Burgers, Killing It, The Great North, and Nathan For You.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hasan Minhaj (Doug Khan)

And then there is Hasan Minhaj, who takes on the role of real estate agent and Maddie’s former classmate, Doug.

Though Minhaj has appeared in movies like The Spy Who Dumped Me, Most Likely to Murder, and Rough Night over the years, he is mostly known for his time as a correspondent on The Daily Show and his Netflix show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj . On top of that, he’s had some great stand-up comedy specials and roles on shows like the Apple TV+ original series , The Morning Show