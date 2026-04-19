Blake Lively’s Said She Lost Millions Due To Justin Baldoni. Now, The It Ends With Us Director Has A Money-Related Request

The legal battle between It Ends with Us’ Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues, and the start of their trial is just weeks away. Much has been said about the proceedings themselves, but there’s also been much discussion about how both Baldoni (42) and Lively (38) have been impacted by this ongoing saga. Lively’s team even claimed in 2025 that she’d lost more than $100 million due to her case. Now, Baldoni is making a request ahead of the trial, and it apparently has to do with Lively’s financial portfolio.

Both Baldoni and Lively’s teams have been making arrangements ahead of the trial and, as part of that, Baldoni is asking the judge for transparency involving Lively’s finances. Documents filed on Friday and obtained by TMZ show that the It Ends with Us helmer is requesting that Lively’s attempt to prevent her net worth from being discussed amid the trial be denied. Baldoni’s team argues that the information is pertinent to the case, particularly due to the actress’ previous claim about her money loss.

More specifically, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum alleged that she’d lost $161 million due to this case. Also, Baldoni doesn’t only want Lively’s money discussed during the trial but that of her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, as well. TMZ reports that together, Reynolds and Lively have an estimated net worth of $380 million. As for why Baldoni reportedly wants Reynolds’ financial standing brought into the case as well, the legal docs say:

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[Blake Lively] typically does not accept acting opportunities which conflict with Reynolds’ acting schedule – particularly when he is able to garner a higher income for his movies than she can.

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This legal back-and-forth began in earnest back in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni, who she accused of sexually harassing her on the set of IEWU and launching a smear campaign against her using a PR firm. Baldoni not only denied the claims but also filed a libel suit against the New York Times, which published Lively’s claims. In time, Lively sued Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production company on the basis of her accusations, and he countersued her, Reynolds and more for $400 million over alleged defamation, extortion and more.

In the summer of 2025, both of Baldoni’s lawsuits were dismissed, marking a victory for Lively and co. However, Lively was dealt a major legal blow just weeks ago when a judge dismissed 10 of her 13 claims against Baldoni, including harassment, conspiracy and defamation. Mike Gottlieb, one of Lively’s attorneys, still marked the decision a win since the team provided evidence that would still be presented in court. However, PR expert Molly McPherson still believed Lively’s reps could’ve done better with handling the matter.

There have also been reports about the time and money Lively and Baldoni have given to this legal skirmish. Per an insider, Baldoni has also allegedly been putting out a considerable amount of money due to this case. Some PR veterans have also been speaking about the supposed hits that Lively and Baldoni’s reputations have taken because of their court dispute.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s court case is currently set to begin on May 18, 2026 in New York, and Baldoni is reportedly set to testify. As of right now, it’s unclear whether the director’s request for Lively and her spouse’s income to be discussed during the trial will be approved.