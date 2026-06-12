Masters Of The Universe Director Travis Knight Sheds Some Light On That Big Mid-Credits Scene

Spoilers ahead for Masters of the Universe.

After Barbie became a wild success, Mattel quickly began developing another movie based on its IP. Enter Travis Knight's Masters of the Universe, which hasn't been performing quite as well in theaters but is a ton of fun. The movie's mid-credits scene featured a brief appearance by none other than She-Ra, and the director spoke to CinemaBlend about how he approached that sequence.

Masters of the Universe's reviews praised the movie's humor and faithfulness to the source material, and fans were excited by how well superfan Travis Knight adapted Eternia for the big screen. As you can see in the video above, the director spoke to CinemaBlend about the inclusion of She-Ra, where he said:

I can't say anything about She-Ra as it pertains to to this movie. What I can say is that, you know, when I approach a movie, I approach it as if I'll only ever get a chance to make this one movie. And so that's the way we did this movie stands on its own two feet. It tells a story from beginning to end. I think it has a satisfying conclusion. And yet there is a world that exists outside the frame of the film.

He's not wrong. If Masters of the Universe doesn't actually get a sequel, the movie will have told a complete story about Adam's ascension to He-Man and his quest to save Eternia. But MOTU also has some unanswered questions as well as some cameos that could be expanded if Amazon MGM orders a follow-up movie.

Later in the same conversation with CinemaBlend, Travis Knight spoke about wanting to bring She-Ra into the narrative of his burgeoning franchise in a more significant way. In his words:

And if we are to be so lucky as to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra would play a big part in it. Because, you know, she has a huge role in the mythology of Masters of the Universe, is Adam's twin sister, Adora. And there's certainly people in my life who absolutely love this character and would love to see her properly on the big screen.

We mostly saw the back of She-Ra in Masters of the Universe's credits scene, but it was an exciting tease for longtime fans of the IP. During the movie, Adam's mother Queen Marlena hinted at Adora's existence, and it would be fascinating to see that dynamic played out and Nicholas Galitzine's protagonist reunite with his twin sister. Hopefully, that's something that can actually happen in the future.

While Travis Knight was careful not to reveal too much about his plans for She-Ra, he did confirm the location that we saw the character in her MOTU cameo. As he put it:

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You couldn't tell? That's the that's the Fright Zone behind her. For the for the keen-eyed fan.

She-Ra has her own extensive lore that can be explored, which has previously been the focus of projects like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Not only did she get to appear briefly in Masters of the Universe, but she was leading a battle in the Fright Zone. Fingers crossed we get to see the seeds of this narrative take root in another big-screen adventure.

Masters of the Universe is streaming now as part of the 2026 movie release list. While it's not cleaning up at the box office, it still has the potential to make a ton of money once it goes to streaming. Fingers crossed that'll result in a sequel being ordered.