Masters Of The Universe Director Travis Knight Sheds Some Light On That Big Mid-Credits Scene
He-Man fans were thrilled with that surprise cameo.
Spoilers ahead for Masters of the Universe.
After Barbie became a wild success, Mattel quickly began developing another movie based on its IP. Enter Travis Knight's Masters of the Universe, which hasn't been performing quite as well in theaters but is a ton of fun. The movie's mid-credits scene featured a brief appearance by none other than She-Ra, and the director spoke to CinemaBlend about how he approached that sequence.
Masters of the Universe's reviews praised the movie's humor and faithfulness to the source material, and fans were excited by how well superfan Travis Knight adapted Eternia for the big screen. As you can see in the video above, the director spoke to CinemaBlend about the inclusion of She-Ra, where he said:
He's not wrong. If Masters of the Universe doesn't actually get a sequel, the movie will have told a complete story about Adam's ascension to He-Man and his quest to save Eternia. But MOTU also has some unanswered questions as well as some cameos that could be expanded if Amazon MGM orders a follow-up movie.
Later in the same conversation with CinemaBlend, Travis Knight spoke about wanting to bring She-Ra into the narrative of his burgeoning franchise in a more significant way. In his words:
We mostly saw the back of She-Ra in Masters of the Universe's credits scene, but it was an exciting tease for longtime fans of the IP. During the movie, Adam's mother Queen Marlena hinted at Adora's existence, and it would be fascinating to see that dynamic played out and Nicholas Galitzine's protagonist reunite with his twin sister. Hopefully, that's something that can actually happen in the future.
While Travis Knight was careful not to reveal too much about his plans for She-Ra, he did confirm the location that we saw the character in her MOTU cameo. As he put it:
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She-Ra has her own extensive lore that can be explored, which has previously been the focus of projects like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Not only did she get to appear briefly in Masters of the Universe, but she was leading a battle in the Fright Zone. Fingers crossed we get to see the seeds of this narrative take root in another big-screen adventure.
Masters of the Universe is streaming now as part of the 2026 movie release list. While it's not cleaning up at the box office, it still has the potential to make a ton of money once it goes to streaming. Fingers crossed that'll result in a sequel being ordered.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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