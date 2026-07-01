Mortal Kombat II Director Reveals Easter Eggs To Look Out For On Rewatch
MK II is on digital now and coming to 4K UHD later this month.
While movies based off of video games have historically suffered, the past few years have changed the genre's reputation. Some of the best video games movies have hit theaters recently, and Simon McQuoid's pair of Mortal Kombat movies are definitely in that category. Following the 2021 original (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) the sequel Mortal Kombat II hit theaters in May. I recently spoke with the director about its forthcoming release on 4K UHD, where he revealed a few easter eggs cans can seek out upon the re-watch
Mortal Kombat II is available now on digital and will be available 4K UHD on July 28th. The fandom can now re-watch all those epic fight scenes, and have the ability to pause and rewind every fight, fatality, and surprising pop culture reference. I had the privilege of speaking with Simon McQuoid about the sequel's home release, where I asked him about any east eggs eagle-eyed fans should look out for now that we can stop the sequel. He told me:
Edenia is introuced in the opening sequence of Mortal Kombat II, and is the home of Kitana and one of the realms thats involved in the titular tournament. Fans of the game will recognize it as an important setting, and also the home of other characters like Sindel, Jarrod, Jade, Rain, Kitana and Mileena (depending on which timeline you're in). As McQuoid pointed out, that setting its given its own visual language, including ongoing costume motifs conceptualized and implemented by designer Cappi Ireland.
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HBO Max is the streaming home to all things Mortal Kombat, including the 2021 movie. If you want to re-watch you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
An Edenian flower is included in a number of pieces throughout Mortal Kombat II, something I didn't notice on my first re-watch of the R-rated action flick. The filmmaker went on to share more examples of the way it's used in the movie, telling me:
God is in the details, and there was clearly a ton of specific work done on Mortal Kombat II. Simon McQuoid's movie felt straight out of the video games, and luckily writer Jeremy Slater already has four more sequels planned. We'll just have to wait and see if Warner Bros. green lights a threequel. I'll personally be keeping my fingers crossed.