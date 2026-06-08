Nicholas Galitzine Clears Up One Major Plot Hole In Adam’s Masters Of The Universe Backstory

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for years, and Masters of the Universe hitting theaters sparked joy for fans of the original '80s toys and animated series. Nicholas Galitzine gained a ton of muscle to play He-Man, and has been getting lots of love for his performance. And the Idea of You actor spoke to CinemaBlend about one potential plot hole in the movie: Adam's foster parents on Earth.

Masters of the Universe's reviews praised the movie's comedy and visuals, as well as Galitzine's work as Adam Glenn/He-Man. As you can see in the video above, the 31 year-old actor spoke to CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb, where we asked about one unanswered question: who raised Adam after he showed up on Earth as a child? Galitzine shared some of the BTS conversations that went this backstory, offering:

Look, we we talked about this a lot, and obviously, we couldn't really explore it too much on screen. What what is clear in terms of that period of his life is, who Adam is, who he's been telling people he is, is not something that has been encouraged or understood. And so that part of his life is this kind of amorphous gray for him, really. And that's why we meet him in this, in this quite sad place. You know, working in HR. And he's someone who is who is really, like, eternally hopeful. But you can really tell.

While we got to see Adam as both a kid in Eternia and an adult on Earth, there wasn't much information about what happened in between. And there was not even a line of dialogue about who raised the movie's protagonist after he crash landed on a new planet altogether.

While Masters of the Universe isn't making a ton of money at the box office, that doesn't take away from how passionate fans of the IP are. The fandom was likely wondering about Adam's backstory, but it sounds like Nicholas Galitzine and director Travis Knight did talk it out. As the actor went on to say:

I mean, it's very slowly being squeezed out of him. And so, Travis and I obviously talked that we knew we were never going to see it on screen, but we talked a lot about about that period of his life.

There was clearly a great deal of care taken with the new MOTU movie, especially since Knight is a hardcore fan himself. Galitzine spoke to CinemaBlend about his character's signature bob haircut, but also confirmed he knows what happened to Adam while he was new to Earth. As he told us:

Well, I mean, we we thought that maybe he jumped around, actually, from family to family. So not necessarily one specific family.

This offers so much-needed context and answers to a lingering question from Masters of the Universe. It appears that we didn't meet Adam's adopted family because he didn't really have one. Instead he bounced around a bit, possibly through the foster system. Although now I need a prequel to show how this all went down.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if it gets a sequel, which may offer more answers about Adam's backstory.