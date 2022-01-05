Matrix Resurrections’ Lana Wachowski On Why Movie Theaters Being Shut Down Was So Hard, And Hopes For The Future
By Adreon Patterson published
The Matrix Resurrections director shares her thoughts on the future of cinema.
With more films popping up in movie theaters, a slight sense of normalcy has returned. The Matrix Resurrections was the latest blockbuster to bring audiences back to theaters. But its arrival to theaters was a hard-fought one like many films in 2021. That wasn’t lost on the film’s director Lana Wachowski. Upon seeing the sci-fi film on the silver screen, Wachowski spoke on what was so hard about theaters being shut down, as well as her hopes for the future.
The Matrix Resurrections director was one of many filmmakers who fought for the return of tentpoles and smaller films to movie theaters. Of course, Wachowski grew up loving to watch movies on the big screen. So, The Matrix Resurrections finally premiering in theaters was a triumphant moment for the icon. After a year of setbacks in making the sequel, Lana Wachowski revealed to THR what going to the cinema meant to her.
For many cinephiles out there, Wachowski’s cinema story spoke to them on a number of levels. Her breakdown painted a beautiful yet familiar theater experience. Lana Wachowski found solace in watching films in theaters, which is why the shutdown was hard for her. Wachowski opened up about what it was like being cut off from going to the movie theaters.
After a hectic two years, the Cloud Atlas director’s optimism painted a future where the moviegoing experience (and other daily activities) might return to normalcy someday. Like Wachowski pointed out, viewing films on the big screen could help to inspire Hollywood’s next generation of stars and filmmakers. Her journey with cinema came into play with the franchise’s narrative despite almost being shut out of The Matrix Revolutions follow-up.
Audiences can support Lana Wachowski’s love for cinema by watching The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
