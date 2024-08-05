Apple TV+ Has My Top Movie This Week (August 5th), But There's Other Cool Stuff Coming To Streaming Too

With the massive amount of content that arrived on the best streaming services on August 1, there was certainly a lot to get through. Once you're caught up, however, you won't want to slow down, as there's plenty more where that came from.

The first full week of August is one that brings a lot of great content. What’s new on Netflix involves several new seasons of TV for a wide variety of audiences. What’s upcoming on Disney+ includes a new series that K-pop fans won’t want to miss. But the movie I'll be sure not to miss this week is on Apple TV+.

New Movies

(Image credit: Apple Original Films)

The Instigators (Apple TV+)

The friendship and regular business relationship between Matt Damon and friend Ben Affleck is well known, but in The Instigators Damon will team up with his friend’s little bother, Casey Affleck. The Instigators stars Damon as an ex-Marine in need of money so he plans a heist with an ex-con played by Affleck. This one looks like it has plenty of action and more than a few laughs, and considering it’s from director Doug Liman of the popular Road House remake, this one has the potential to be great.

The Instigators premieres August 9 on Apple TV+

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Bikeriders (Peacock)

The Bikeriders wasn’t a massive theatrical hit, which isn’t a shock considering it’s a small character drama. But considering this is exactly the sort of movie that can become a massive hit streaming, it will be interesting to see if audiences if with a Peacock Subscription find it. Critics generally approve of The Bikeriders, so there's a good chance that those who watch it will feel the same way. With a cast that includes up-and-coming stars like Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, it’s worth checking out.

The Bikeriders premieres August 9 on Peacock

New TV

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy, Season 4 (Netflix)

One of the more popular original series from Netflix, The Umbrella Academy debuts its final season this week. Once again the world is coming to an end, and a dysfunctional family of superpowered people are the only ones who can save it. Season 3 left fans with a lot of questions but we can only assume that throughout Season 4, all questions will be answered and the story will reach some sort of conclusion. Many fans will be sad to see this one go, but hopefully, they'll be satisfied by the end.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres August 8 on Netflix

(Image credit: Disney+)

Are You Sure ?! (Disney+)

BTS is still one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world and fans of the group, and music in general, would benefit from a Disney+ subscription. The new series Are You Sure?! Isn’t about their music, but it will likely be even better for fans. The series is a travelogue that follows two members of the group, Jimin and Jung Kook, as they travel the world before entering their required national military service.

Are You Sure ?! premieres August 8 on Disney+

(Image credit: Peacock)

Mr. Throwback (Peacock)

As of this writing, Stephan Curry is busy trying to win a gold medal at the Olympics. But before the gold medal game the question will be, can Stephen Curry act? He skipped out on Space Jam 2 but Curry will get in front of the camera in the new series Mr. Throwback. It features the NBA star as a fictionalized version of himself, who attempts to help out an old friend, played by Adam Pally who has fallen on hard times. It’s time to answer the question, is Stephen Curry as funny as Lebron James?

Mr. Throwback premieres August 8 on Peacock.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) (Netflix)

If school hasn’t started yet then you may have kids who need something to do. The good news, if you have a Netflix subscription, comes in the form of a new season of Gabby's Dollhouse. The animated series has become so popular among the younger set that the character is now part of DreamWorks land at Universal Orlando Resort and will be part of the forthcoming Universal Kids Resort currently in development in Texas.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 10 premieres August 5 on Netflix.

(Image credit: HBO/Max)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (Max)

The NFL season is almost here. As fans get ready for the new season, and enjoy preseason action, fans with a Max subscription will also be able to watch the latest season of Hard Knocks, the documentary series takes a look at a different team’s training camp every year. This time around, it’s the Chicago Bears, one of football's most storied franchises, but one that hasn't been on top in a long time. If this is their year, this will be the beginning of the story.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears premieres August 6 on HBO and Max.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK (Netflix)

If you have a particular love for Netflix’s reality series Love is Blind, and you can’t wait for the next season of the U.S. show, the good news is there are multiple versions of the series in different nations so there is almost always a new one right around the corner. And the new one doesn’t even require subtitles as Love is Blind UK arrives this week

Love is Blind UK premiers August 7 on Netflix.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! (Apple TV+)

The original Yo Gabba Gabba children’s show ran from 2007 to 2015. Now, nearly a decade later, Apple TV+ brings the show back as Yo Gabba GabbaLand. Considering how popular the show was with the first generation that grew up with it, this new version has a lot to live up to. Having said that, there’s every reason to believe this one will be just as special.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand premieres August 9 on Apple TV+

This week will also see the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics, so if all you've been streaming for the last two weeks are sports, it's going to be time to pivot to something else pretty soon. Luckily there's even more great streaming content coming next week.