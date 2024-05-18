As Ben Affleck And JLo Allegedly Live In Separate Homes, An Insider Drops Claims On Why They’ve Occasionally Had Issues During Their Marriage

Rumors are swirling around the state of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage , with recent reports suggesting the couple might be living apart while both are in Los Angeles. Despite public appearances and efforts to maintain a united front, insiders have shared insights into their reported challenges.

What Is Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Living Situation

According to a report from People Magazine, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly living in separate homes in Los Angeles, adding fuel to the speculation about Bennifer's relationship challenges.

Apparently, Affleck, 51, has not been staying at the couple’s primary residence, according to multiple sources. Instead, he’s reportedly residing at a house in the Brentwood neighborhood, where he has been spotted driving his sports car. Photos captured the two wearing their wedding rings, suggesting that the couple is still committed to their marriage despite the living arrangements.

Lopez, 54, has been seen house-hunting in Los Angeles, but insiders insist she’s merely looking for an investment property. The couple's separate real estate activities have further fueled rumors of marital discord.

Additionally, JLo has been splitting her time between Los Angeles and New York, where she’s been busy with various professional commitments, including filming the adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her upcoming sci-fi flick Atlas, and serving as a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala. Notably, she turned more than a few heads with her sheer ensemble while attending the Met Gala solo, which further sparked rumors about their living arrangement.

Despite their separate public appearances, the couple was seen together on May 16 for the first time since March 30, attending a school production for one of Affleck’s children. However, a source described the meetup as “frosty,” noting that they did not hug or kiss during the event.

Reps for both Affleck and Lopez have not responded to requests for comment, leaving fans to speculate based on insider reports and public appearances.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sources Claims Regarding Bennifer's Living Situation And Relationship

The alleged decision to live separately has revealed the challenges the couple faces in their marriage. According to a source close to the couple, they have experienced "ups and downs" since their 2022 wedding. These challenges stem from their different personalities and busy schedules, which often leave them with limited time together. A source told ET:

They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them.

Affleck and Lopez both acknowledged in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription , that their rekindled relationship requires compromise. The Air director shared in the doc:

Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’

Although neither star has commented on their relationship status, Lopez recently “liked” an Instagram post about qualities that can lead to an unhealthy relationship, which stated, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody” who “lacks integrity and emotional safety.”

Despite the rumors, a source told ET that Lopez has "not been paying much attention to any outside hate" and that Affleck is "100 percent supportive." They added:

They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities.

While Bennifer presents a united front, their alleged living arrangements and issues suggest a more complex narrative. Balancing high-profile careers, family responsibilities, and personal differences is challenging, but fans remain hopeful their resilient love story will endure.

As for the pair's professional lives, the “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing” performer’s new movie Atlas will be released on the 2024 movie schedule on May 24 and will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Ben is currently shooting The Accountant 2.

If we learn more about their personal relationship or if they publicly comment on it, we'll be sure to keep you posted.