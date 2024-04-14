That Time Matthew McConaughey Confirmed To Reese Witherspoon He's Constantly Asked If He's In Sweet Home Alabama

Yeehaw! There’s no denying that even over two decades later, Sweet Home Alabama is still one of the best 2000s movies to indulge in. What’s more is that hearing news about the cute movie today makes the viewing experience even better. And the latest hilarious update comes by way of its leading lady, Reese Witherspoon. The powerhouse producer and actress recently spoke about the movie and revealed that it’s been a collective experience for people to mistake Matthew McConaughey as her Sweet Home co-star (I’m definitely one of them).

While speaking to People , the Legally Blonde star spoke in depth about some of the best movies she’s been part of, including Cruel Intentions and Walk the Line. When she got to Sweet Home, Reese Witherspoon couldn’t help but to grin while talking about the funny case of a mistaken identity. And, according to her, Matthew McConaughey himself confirmed that after all this time, people still go up to him, asking if he was in the rom-com. She said:

All I want to say about Sweet Home Alabama is that is not Matthew McConaughey. I know a lot of people think it’s Matthew. Matthew always says, ‘Everybody always comes up to me and says, 'Are you in Sweet Home Alabama?” And I’m not.’ I’m like, ‘Well I know, I know.’ And I’ve really only done – well I’ve done three movies with Matthew–but he’s not in Sweet Home Alabama.

Like I said, I’ve even made this mistake, and I can see why everyone else has also! Josh Lucas, who stars as the actress’ on-screen husband, Jake Perry, had the same charming Southern swagger as the Dazed and Confused icon. And, even now, if you were to look at pictures of both actors, they have similar distinct features that can trip people up if they’re not looking closely enough.

Funnily enough, the two actors actually starred alongside each other in the 2011 crime thriller, The Lincoln Lawyer. Besides looking like they’re related, they also balanced each other’s roles very well and were a complete joy to watch whenever they appeared in a scene together. They also might have something else in common, as it’s reportedly the goal for Matthew McConaughey to join the Yellowstone universe, which Josh Lucas is already part of.

For all the Sweet Home fans, you might get to witness a whole new generation mix up the actors again if a sequel eventually happens. Lucas has spoken about the possibilities of a follow-up to what many consider one of the best romantic comedies , and said that he “would love to do it." But it’s also dependent on Reese Witherspoon’s busy schedule. I’m crossing my fingers that this happens, because I would love to see how their characters' story turned out as they aged. And I’m sure that they could really mix things up this time around with a cameo from the Dallas Buyers Club star.

It may be a bummer that we don’t have a follow-up to Sweet Home Alabama on the 2024 movie schedule. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t go back and rewatch the lovely film a few more times using a Hulu subscription . And, again, try to remember that Matthew McConaughey isn't the one sharing the screen with the lead actress.