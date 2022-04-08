Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Opens Up About Why They Don’t Live In Hollywood Anymore

It hasn’t been a secret that many celebrities have been leaving Hollywood for greener pastures. While Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron have made headlines for moving to Australia, they weren’t the first or the last Hollywood stars to leave Los Angeles behind. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey has been on the departing train for some time. After relocating to Texas in 2020, it seemed the Sing 2 actor and his family are content with living in his home state. His wife Camila Alves opened up about why they don’t live in Hollywood anymore.

Before the family left Hollywood for the actor’s backyard, they were stationed in the beach community of Malibu for several years. Before marrying Alves, the Oscar winner spent many years living in a streamlined trailer in the area. The power couple uprooted their brood to Austin, Texas during Hollywood’s massive shutdown in 2020. It seemed like the McConaugheys aren’t moving back to LA anytime soon after unloading their Malibu property the same year. But it appeared the entrepreneur and her actor husband was done with the LA lifestyle beforehand as Alves said:

We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it. The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important.

Leaving the Sunshine State for the Lone Star State was probably the best move to maintain their sense of privacy. Living under the microscope could warp their children’s sense of reality due to their father’s high-profile career. It appeared the Hollywood star and his wife understood the idea of moving to their new home state. But moving to her husband’s home state wasn’t a culture shock for her. She revealed to Fox News how her current life and Brazilian upbringing are quite similar.

It’s been great. It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers. For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition.

Having a similar background to her new home state seemed to be the right shift not only for the couple’s children but for the television personality as well. The move appeared to be a perfect match for everyone involved. Of course, the McConaugheys wouldn’t be the first Hollywood couple to uproot their clan for more privacy. Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky moved to the Land Down Under for similar reasons. Well-being and privacy issues are reportedly the reasons for another Hollywood power couple – Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes – allegedly looking to make Gosling’s home country Canada their new home.

Luckily, Alves and Matthew McConaughey haven’t received any backlash, unlike Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron. Australian locals aren’t happy with them and other Hollywood stars being the LA frenzy to their country despite the Firestarter actor being fully committed to his new home country.

Making Texas their home base hasn’t stopped Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves from working in Hollywood. Alves recently released a children’s book Just Try One Bite while her actor husband is vying for Dallas' return in Magic Mike 3. In the meantime, you can shuffle through any upcoming movies to see what McConaughey has coming up in Hollywood.