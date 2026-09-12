Mckenna Grace Is Dropping All The Hunger Games Looks, And The Fashion Game Is A+

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is one of the most anticipated upcoming book-to-screen adaptations on the 2026 movie schedule, and the press tour is already off to a great start thanks to Mckenna Grace. She plays one of the District 12 tributes alongside Joseph Zada’s Haymitch Abernathy; however, in real life she’s serving all the fashion looks better than the Capitol can.

The 20-year-old is set to play Maysilee Donner, who is the first tribute to wear the Mockingjay pin. Check out all these Hunger Games looks she’s donned lately as the movie’s press tour kicks off:

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Move over, Katniss, there’s a new Girl on Fire! The actress shared four amazing looks on her Instagram. The first one is a flirty sheer blue mini-dress. I especially love the floral socks and pointy heels to pair with it. Grace also wore another dress in a shade of baby blue that featured ruffles and a cute black bow in the front. The third dress is a white mini dress with bows down the middle and lace detailing at the top. And the last one is a simple black dress with a zipper in the front and knee-high tights.

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Grace really is that girl on the press tour, and I love to see it. While method dressing feels like it’s becoming the norm these days on big studio films like this, I don’t see the actress doing this. It feels like she’s showing off her own feminine and fresh style as she promotes the sci-fi movie rather than embodying Panem.

Mckenna Grace’s post isn’t just all fashion. It also shows her reuniting with her cast, including Joseph Zada, Ben Wang, Whitney Peak and Iris Apatow. Zada leads the film as Haymitch Abernathy, Wang plays the other male District 12 tribute, Peak plays Haymitch’s girlfriend Lenore Dove and Apatow plays Effie’s younger sister Proserpina Trinket. A young Effie is being played by Elle Fanning.

The cast is stacked and includes Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. Also, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, Billy Porter is Magno Stift and Maya Hawke will play Wiress.

Together, this group will tell the story of the Second Quarter Quell, which featured double the number of tribes a Hunger Games typically has. Of course, we know Haymitch will emerge as the victor, but how exactly he gets to that point will be shown in the film.

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Grace has been showing on social media how she bonded with her co-stars before by getting matching shirts with her fellow tributes. She has also shared stories about how “surreal” doing the Reaping Day scene was and how it was “fun” to be yelled at by Glenn Close. So, while the subject of the film is serious, it sounds like this cast had a whole lot of fun.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping comes to theaters on November 20. We’ll expect more great looks from Mckenna Grace as the press tour continues in the lead up to its release date.