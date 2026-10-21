The Story Behind Why Mckenna Grace Is Dressing Like Jennifer Lawrence For Her Hunger Games Prequel

Method dressing is one of my favorite trends in the world of celebrity fashion , and lately Mckenna Grace has been proving why. She’s been expertly rocking Hunger Games -themed outfits in the lead-up to the premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping on the 2026 movie schedule . Plus, she's been honoring Jennifer Lawrence with them, too. Now, she's explained why she decided to do all this.

After donning many looks that paid homage to Katniss and The Hunger Games, Grace wore a sleek red dress that clearly was her take on Jennifer Lawrence’s iconic red Oscars dress. During an interview with ET , the actress was asked about this fashion moment, and here’s how she responded:

It’s one of my favorites. They’re so fun. I’m such a huge Hunger Games fan. And fashion has kind of been, I don’t know, like whenever you’re a girl and you’re growing up, like I feel like you get so insecure about your body. It’s like fashion’s been weird and hard for me to figure out, so being able to play around with it in this way has been so fun for me.

As stated earlier, the look they were talking about was the red dress Grace wore to The Academy Gala, which you can see below. Per the actress’s IG , the dress was by Monoto, and it resembled the iconic red Calvin Klein dress Jennifer Lawrence wore to the Oscars in 2011.

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Truly, these looks are stunning, and Grace said they’ve also been “healing” because she’s “having fun with fashion” instead of having it be “something of an anxiety.” She went on to explain that she’s having a blast wearing clothes that honor Lawrence too, saying:

I’m such a huge Hunger Games fan. I’m such a big Jennifer Lawrence fan, of course, she’s like my favorite actress, so I just thought that it’d be so fun.

Well, I’m also having fun witnessing what feels like a historic fashion run. Along with the red dress, Grace directly paid homage to Lawrence by wearing a white dress that looked exactly like the white gown Katniss wore in Catching Fire . Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Lionsgate and Murray Close/Lionsgate)

However, the Regretting You actress is not just celebrating JLaw and Katniss with her press tour ensembles; she’s also wearing looks that highlight her character, Maysilee, and other stars of The Hunger Games. For example, in the ET interview, she’s wearing a black dress that she said was a reference to District 12, and it featured butterflies because of the “butterfly mutts in the arena” during Sunrise on the Reaping. She also said she got her hands on a dress Jena Malone, who played Johanna in the original movies, wore.

So, clearly Grace is committed to the Hunger Games method dressing, and I love that it’s also been an empowering, healing and fun journey for her. I also adore that it’s been helping build anticipation for Sunrise on the Reaping. I mean, these looks show just how passionate the actress is about this series and the specific book-to-screen adaptation she’s in, and it makes me so very excited to see the movie on November 20.