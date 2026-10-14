Mckenna Grace's Pink Gown Is Gorgeous, But It's How She Paid Homage To The Hunger Games' Katniss That Got Me

Mckenna Grace has done it again. As the press tour for the book-to-screen adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping continues, the actress has pulled out all the stops to rock another outfit that perfectly nods to her character, Maysilee Donner, and The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen. Seriously, this pink gown she wore in the lead-up to this prequel premiering on the 2026 movie schedule is stunning. However, what really got me was how her hair was styled, because it reminds me of Katniss.

On the heels of Grace directly paying homage to Katniss’s white dress in Catching Fire, she rocked a floor-length pink gown by House of Gilles to a photocall for Sunrise on the Reaping in Sydney, Australia, according to her stylist Molly Dickson . You can see Grace in the look, posing with her co-star and Haymitch actor Joseph Zada, below:

(Image credit: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Now, the dress might not seem like a Hunger Games homage at first. However, Dickson did repost a video from Kristopher Deaton where he called Grace a “Capitol-approved fairy princess” and explained why the pink gown is such a great reference to Maysilee. Without spoiling anything, let’s just say the color is tied to what happens to her in the games…

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OK, on to the part of this ensemble that seems to honor the movies and books that came before Sunrise on the Reaping: Grace’s hairdo. It was done in soft waves by Alan White, and it was topped off with a gorgeous pink flower near the actress’s ear and, most importantly, a braid on the other side of her head that’s tied with a pink bow.

In the world of The Hunger Games, braids are synonymous with Katniss Everdeen. Jennifer Lawrence rocked them time and time again across her four movies, which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription . So, when I saw Grace add a braid to this look, I couldn’t help but draw a parallel between her and the girl on fire.

However, as you can see in the image at the very top of this story, Maysilee also has a braid in Sunrise on the Reaping. So, all around, this outfit perfectly honors both Grace’s character and the one Lawrence played all those years ago.

So, we can now add this fit to the ever-growing catalog of seemingly Hunger Games -themed outfits Grace has worn . Much like how Rachel Zegler paid homage to Katniss multiple times while promoting her prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Regretting You actress is proving through her Sunrise on the Reaping looks that she is an expert method dresser.

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I don’t think she’s done proving that either. We are just at the start of Sunrise on the Reaping’s press run, as it’s not slated to hit theaters until November 20. So, here’s hoping Mckenna Grace continues to stun in these gorgeous outfits while also honoring The Hunger Games and Katniss Everdeen.