‘I Fought So Hard’: Mean Girls’ Lizzy Caplan Recalls Landing Janis Role, And The Reality TV Star Execs Initially Wanted

One of the best movies of the 2000s, Mean Girls remains a cultural touchstone more than two decades after its release. The beloved 2004 teen comedy launched and/or leveled up its now-wildly successful cast. However, it wasn't easy for every member of the ensemble to land a role as one of the students at North Shore High. For Lizzy Caplan, securing the role of Janis Ian was no small task and, as she recently recalled, she faced resistance from execs, who wanted a then-popular reality TV star for the gig.

While appearing on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Caplan recounted her life-changing experience with Mean Girls. She explained that, from the start, she was high on the project and determined to be cast. When it comes to the Cobweb star's experience, the process sounds a lot more complex than how the Glen Coco actor snagged his spot:

It was just the funniest script I had ever read. I wanted to be in it so bad. I fought so hard and then it worked out.

I’m not surprised in the slightest that the Masters of Sex alum was obsessed with landing the gig based on the screenplay alone. Also, it was her first major role she would land in her twenties, besides Smallville. Caplan had nothing but positive things to say about making the film as well, equating it to a college-esque experience. Oh, how I wish I could've been a fly on the wall during production on what's now considered one of the best high school movies.

Before all the fun, though, Lizzy Caplan had to actually land the role, though, and she was apparently facing some generally stiff competition. As she explained on the podcast, executives were keen on casting a different star for the role of the dry-witted Janis. To be honest, on paper, the casting idea probably would've made sense at the time. Just to give you a hint as to who Caplan name-dropped, they were famous MTV star during the early aughts:

I went in, and they were resistant to casting me. Somebody reminded me of this recently. The studio wanted Kelly Osbourne to play that role. I don’t remember who was on my side and who was against me getting the part. I was probably never privy to that.

(Image credit: CBS)

On the one hand, this makes sense, given that MTV's The Osbournes was huge at the time, and Kelly was a famous face. She also could've possibly channeled Janis' droll nature effectively. Plus, having another marquee name attached to the Tina Fey-penned film could've (theoretically) helped attract more potential audience members.

But, on the other hand, I can’t imagine Mean Girls without Lizzy Caplan. She simply played Janis perfectly, bringing a mixture of skepticism and believability to her. Still, it is interesting to think about what Osbourne might've done with Janis. I mean, would she have had a British accent, and would she be more cynical? There’s so much to consider!

Although she was contending with a group of people who were in Kelly Osbourne's corner, Lizzy Caplan didn't back down. In fact, her team was able to lend her a keen assist, and fans may be surprised to learn that wigs were involved in helping the Freaks and Geeks star earn the part:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They sent the hair person from Canada down to LA, and we went to Hollywood Boulevard and put on dark wigs, just anything to send them screen grabs of me looking like a goth kid. I don't remember how long the process was, but I remember getting the phone call and where I was when I got the phone call that I got the part. And I do think, like — how many times has that really happened to you in your career, that you just want to celebrate and it's nothing but exciting?

I’m so pleased to know Mean Girls still holds such a special in Caplan's heart. Also, I appreciate that she and her team went the extra mile by going through gothy wigs. It can't be said with certainty that she wouldn't have gotten that part without that hair-raising method, but it definitely didn't hurt. Caplan also brings up a good point in that it's not often that whether in acting or any career that a person gets an opportunity to celebrate with sheer bliss.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Mean Girls -- and the adaptation of its stage play -- are streamable on Paramount+. The Essential plan runs for $7.99 a month, and the ad-free Premium option costs $12.99 a month. Those who want to watch their favorite shows and movies can also save some money by signing up for an annual plan.

Even though I do think Kelly Osbourne could've solidly played Janis, I'd say everything worked out as it should've. Lizzy Caplan is now synonymous with so many of the endlessly quotable Mean Girls lines, and I wouldn't love it any other way. Stream the film now with a Paramount+ subscription, and check out Caplan in her 2025 movie release, Now You See Me: Now You Don't.