Jennifer Aniston Admits Rachel Green Is The Character She’s ‘Most Like,’ But There’s Another Famous Role She Wishes She Embodied

When talking about Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows, Friends and Rachel Green are sure to top the list. The character created a pop culture movement that changed a lot from the '90s to today, including peoples’ hair. The NBC series star revealed that she most closely relates to her iconic Friends character. Yet, Aniston admits there’s another role she aspires to be more like over her pick from one of the best sitcoms ever.

As one of Elle’s Women of 2025, she opened up about plenty of personal and professional aspects in her life. When asked about which past persona she identifies most with, Aniston revealed it to be Rachel Green. Even though she chose the lovable and usually lighthearted fashion guru as her pick, she aspires to be like another: Alex Levy from The Morning Show. She explained that she’s not interested in the edge but more the vibe, saying:

I would probably say Rachel, except my family had no money growing up, and she did. I want to be like Alex [Levy, her character on The Morning Show]. I love her! Not that I want to be a mean, badass bitch, but there’s something about it. It’s fun to yell and tell someone off.

I can 100% see some Rachel Green elements still intertwined with the woman who played her after all these years. For one, her and Courteney Cox continuing to be bestie goals screams Monica and Rachel forever. In addition, I think if Rachel were real, she’d agree with her real-life portrayer that letting the public in on details of her personal life would be something she’d never get used to.

The A-lister’s thought on adopting some of Levy’s traits could help balance out some of the more vulnerable Rachel Green elements. The two fictional icons in a room together would certainly make some waves.

With it, the trio would easily create another cultural phenomenon while giving Aniston space to take on some Alex. Though that’s fiction, the Horrible Bosses alum has plenty of pals who embody that spirit, including Reese Witherspoon, who defended her fictional sister.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Even looking at the picture of Levy gives me a shiver, and that’s coming from someone who isn’t as versed on the Morning Show anchor. Still, I understand why Aniston is interested in embodying parts of her – Alex gets things done. Regardless, I think we can all be happy that Rachel Green hits closer to home with the Hollywood heavy hitter.

If you’d like to return to Aniston’s Rachel Green days, you can stream Friends with an HBO Max subscription. Or, if you’re interested to see the punchier side of the star, watch Alex Levy and Co. with an Apple TV+ subscription. Season 4 of the Morning Show premieres on November 19.