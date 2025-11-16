Why Friends Icon Jennifer Aniston Was Initially ‘Offended’ After Being Told She Should Do Comedy

It’s an inevitability that Jennifer Aniston will always be remembered for her comedic talents on Friends — one of the best sitcoms of all time — but that’s not to say she isn’t also well-versed in drama. She’s proven that in projects like The Good Girl, Cake and The Morning Show, whose fourth season is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Turns out, drama was Aniston’s primary interest when she became an actor, and she was offended when it was suggested she try comedy.

Since Friends ended in 2004, Jennifer Aniston has appeared in a bunch of different genres, from rom-coms to murder mysteries to dramas and, yes, comedies. She divulged to Elle, however, that her initial motivations as an actor were not to make audiences laugh, recalling a high school memory:

When I was 17 or 18, I was doing a Chekhov play at [Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and] Performing Arts and the audience was laughing. My acting teacher said to me, ‘I think you should explore comedy because you’re funny.’ And I remember at first being quite offended, like, ‘Well, I’m not funny, I’m an actress.’ As though the two didn’t coexist.

Perhaps all of us Friends fans out there (who still enjoy laughing at Chandler’s funniest quotes and Phoebe’s offbeat hilarity on a daily basis with our HBO Max subscriptions) have this high school acting teacher to thank for planting that seed in Jennifer Aniston’s brain. The fact that she was apparently able to make audiences laugh naturally, without trying too hard, definitely speaks to her natural talent and longevity in Hollywood.

So what was it about comedy that turned her off at first? She explained:

At the time, I was focused on being a ‘serious’ actor. Because I would watch comedies and think,’Oh, that’s funny, that looks easy.’ It didn’t seem like hard work. But it is hard! It’s not easy.

It seems like a common-enough misconception that it’s easy to get laughs, while pulling out an emotional performance requires more skill on the part of the actor. However, just ask any of the Friiends guest stars how terrifying it was to try to get laughs from a live audience.

Thankfully, Jennifer Aniston got past her initial impression of what a comedic career could look like, because only seven years after graduating from the prestigious New York City high school, she skyrocketed to fame as Rachel Green on Friends.

It's got to feel pretty good that she’s now made a name for herself in both the comedy and drama circles, and she admitted that while she’s probably most like Rachel, there’s a part of her that loves being the “mean, badass bitch” Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

As a fan, it feels good knowing I don’t have to choose and can enjoy her as both! Be sure to check out Jennifer Aniston in her current dramatic role, as The Morning Show Season 4 is nearing its end. The finale is set to drop on Wednesday, November 19, and that — along with the rest of the series — can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription.