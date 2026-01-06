Emma Stone Was Asked If She’d Play Miss Piggy In Her And Jennifer Lawrence’s Movie, And Her Answer Was Perfection

If there’s one thing Emma Stone excels at outside of acting, it’s answering an unexpected question. That talent was on full display when the Oscar-winning actress was asked whether she or Jennifer Lawrence would be playing Miss Piggy in the recently announced movie centered on the iconic Muppet. What followed was a response so sharp, funny, and so oddly respectful that it can only be described as perfection.

The exchange comes from a recent feature in W Magazine, where Stone spoke candidly about everything from shaving her head for Bugonia (for a pact apparently) to ghosts, reality TV, and, yep, you guess it, Miss Piggy. Stone’s answer didn’t just shut down the idea of taking on the role of the iconic puppet, but reframed the question into a pitch-perfect defense of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters. She replied:

First of all, that is the biggest insult to Miss Piggy I've ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that. Why would I play a literal star? She's the greatest. No, of course I'm not playing Miss Piggy. And neither is Jen. We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy. She would be storming out right now at the mere suggestion.

The clarification comes as interest continues to build around the Miss Piggy project that Lawrence first revealed late last year. As previously reported, Stone and Lawrence are executive producing a standalone film written by Cole Escola, the Tony Award-winning writer and performer behind Oh, Mary!. While details about the plot remain under wraps, one thing is now crystal clear, and that is Miss Piggy will remain Miss Piggy.

Lawrence first announced the film during a guest appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. At the time, Lawrence casually dropped the news. A few days later, she expanded on the idea during an appearance on The Tonight Show, explaining that early conversations around the film began during the pandemic, sparked by discussions about cancel culture and Miss Piggy’s status as a feminist icon.

While the Hunger Games star has said she’d like to appear in the movie in some capacity, she’s been equally clear that she wouldn’t be playing Miss Piggy either. Stone’s comments now suggest the creative team is more interested in preserving what makes the character iconic than grafting star power onto her, which makes a lot of sense. Because at this point, Piggy is as big a star as they come, so to imply anyone but she would be stepping into the spotlight is admittedly pretty disrespectful. Luckily, Emma Stone had her back.

Stone, a two-time Academy Award winner best known for films like Poor Things, La La Land, and Kinds of Kindness, has built a career on unexpected choices. But in this case, her most unexpected move might be knowing when not to step in front of the camera. And If her comments are any indication, the Miss Piggy movie won’t be about who gets to play the character. It’ll be about giving the karate chopping diva the spotlight she already believes she deserves. And, honestly, doesn't that just feel perfectly right?

The standalone film centered on the beloved Miss Pigathius “Piggy” Lee is still in early development, making a 2026 movie calendar release unlikely. That said, fans won’t have to wait long to see her back on screen. Miss Piggy is set to appear in the newly relaunched The Muppet Show, which premieres February 4 as part of the 2026 television lineup, timed to celebrate the original series’ 50th anniversary. The revival will be available to watch on ABC and then streaming for anyone with a Disney+ subscription.