Meryl Streep’s Rep Releases Statement About Her And Husband Don Gummer's Separation

Major relationship revelations are becoming a trend in Hollywood, and it seems that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's headline-making separation status isn’t the only bombshell to come out of Tinseltown. Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, 74, and her acclaimed sculptor husband, Don Gummer, 76, have apparently been living separate lives for over six years. A representative for the beloved star confirmed the surprising news and provided brief details on how the two feel about each other at this point in their lives.

The revelation might shock many, especially since the iconic actress was recently seen at the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards confidently wearing her wedding ring. Nevertheless, it's crucial to note that their last public appearance as a couple dates back nearly four years ago. The representative succinctly stated to Page Six :

Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.

While their last public appearance as a couple occurring at the 2018 Oscars, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer share a rich history. They've raised four children and have proudly embraced their roles as grandparents to five grandchildren. Their family includes singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40 (who is one of the many famous kids who's worked with their celebrity parent), Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30. All of them were raised at the couple's picturesque Connecticut compound in the serene town of Salisbury. Previously, the pair resided in a stunning Tribeca loft in New York City, and that was a property they sold for a staggering $15.8 million in January 2020. The Mamma Mia! star then opted for a change of scenery, purchasing a $4 million home in Pasadena, California, in July 2020.

The pair's relationship began in 1978, with a bit of help from fate, as the actress' brother, Harry, introduced them. The Sophie's Choice icon had been navigating the tumultuous waters of grief following the tragic loss of her late boyfriend and co-star, John Cazale, who worked with her on of one of the best movies of the 1970s , The Deer Hunter. Cazale succumbed to lung cancer that same year the couple met. Amid the heartache, the two artists tied the knot and embarked on a journey that spanned decades, during which they mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

However, the star would occasionally open up about her hubby. When asked about the secret to their enduring marriage in a rare interview with Vogue in 2002, the veteran performer shared:

He hates to be written about in my movie stuff. [Smiling] Goodwill and willingness to bend-and to shut up every once in a while. There’s no road map on how to raise a family: it’s always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can’t imagine eschewing one for the other.

In 2012, during her Oscars acceptance speech for the Best Actress award, which she clinched for her remarkable performance in The Iron Lady, she made an uncommon, but heartfelt, reference to her husband. She opened her speech by saying:

First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with music. I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives you’ve given me.

Meryl Streep has accomplished a remarkable feat, earning a record-breaking 21 Academy Award nominations. These nominations stand as a testament to her exceptional talent and result from her outstanding performances in a wide array of acclaimed films, including The Post, Into the Woods, The Iron Lady, The Devil Wears Prada, Out of Africa and Kramer vs. Kramer. And through just about all of it, her husband was by her side. As Streep and Don Gummer continue to live separate lives, one can only wish them and their family the best.