After Reuniting With Devil Wears Prada Co-Star Meryl Streep At Event, Anne Hathaway Weighs In On Possibly Working With Her On Another Film

Actress Meryl Streep is widely considered the most acclaimed film star of all time. She’s got an impressive filmography, filled with truly iconic projects that remain vital parts of pop culture. Case in point: playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada . After her co-star Anne Hathaway reunited with Streep at an event, she weighed in on working with the Sophie’s Choice actress on another film.

Streep and Hathaway had killer chemistry throughout The Devil Wears Prada, and it was fascinating to see how their characters challenged each other. While the latter actress also honored Meryl at her Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, they haven’t been seen on the screen together. After the pair was photographed reuniting at The Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards, Hathaway was asked by ET if they’d do another film together. He responded enthusiastically by saying:

Oh my gosh, I would love that. I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy.

That's fair. The Mamma Mia icon keeps super busy, thanks to roles in TV and film. Case in point: Meryl Streep’s starring role in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building . And since Only Murders was renewed for Season 4 , I assume she’ll be back for more episodes. Still, moviegoers would likely love to see her and Hathaway back together in another movie project.

Of course, Anne Hathaway’s comments about a Devil Wears Prada reunion with Streep leaves out another important factor: she’s also super busy. The Oscar-winning actress is a hustler herself, who is often promoting or filming her new projects. In fact, she's in a new movie titled She Came To Me which is just hitting theaters.

As previously mentioned, The Devil Wears Prada has remained super connected to the pop culture landscape in the years since its release. This is largely thanks to its iconic performances from Streep, Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. The movie’s dialogue is endlessly quotable, and plenty of moviegoers have re-watched it over and over again. In fact, Devil Wears Prada is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription .

Perhaps Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep’s busy schedules can actually be helpful in their long-awaited onscreen reunion. Since they both have a penchant for working non-stop (just look at their IMDb pages), they just need to land on the right project. Hopefully this happens sooner rather than later, so these two acclaimed actresses can work together again.

While Hathaway is attached to a number of upcoming TV and movie projects, it’s actually unclear what Meryl Streep’s next movie is after Only Murders in the Building. So it actually sounds like the Princess Diaries actress is the busier one nowadays.