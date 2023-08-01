Critics Have Seen Only Murders In The Building Season 3, And They Have Thoughts On Paul Rudd And Meryl Streep Joining The Mystery

Our favorite fictional podcasting trio is back, with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez all ready to reprise their characters for a third murder mystery on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Fans already know whose murder they’ll be solving, thanks to the Season 2 finale cliffhanger , but what else can we expect when death strikes again in the proximity of Charles, Oliver and Mabel? Critics have seen the first eight episodes of the upcoming 10-episode season, which premieres August 8 for those with a Hulu subscription , and they are weighing in on the new mystery, as well as the A-list additions to its cast.

Only Murders in the Building has always featured some impressive guest stars, and Season 3 is no different. Paul Rudd joins the cast after a surprise appearance in Season 2, as well as Meryl Streep as a struggling actress (as if). Ashley Park of Beef and Joy Ride and Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy are also among the new additions to Season 3, so let’s see what the reviews have to say.

Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying in its third season OMITB continues to feel fresh and exciting, and with the addition of “incredible” newcomers Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, the show is en route to a perfect season. Smith continues:

Only Murders In The Building season 3 has the potential to be the best of the series. Right from the first episode, fans will know that they cannot rely on what they think will happen, to happen. The newcomers to the cast are incredible, in particular Meryl Streep who we get to hear sing on more than one occasion (literal chills) and Paul Rudd who is absolutely hilarious as a full of himself actor. While Oliver, Charles, and Mabel spend sometime apart, they always find their way back to each other, which is going to warm the heart of all those watching.

Belen Edwards of Mashable says taking the show to Broadway provides new complications for the sleuthing trio, also opening the door for cameos from legends of the stage and catchy musical numbers. The critic says:

The suspect list extends even further, with new murderous tricks and hints at every turn. As the mystery deepens, only one thing is for sure right from the start: Rudd is having an absolute blast playing up Ben's diva persona, effectively balancing it with some of Ben's more earnest scenes. … Unsurprisingly, Streep proves a wonderful addition to the Only Murders in the Building cast. Her Loretta is a flustered, deeply committed actor who's finally been given a shot. Yet beneath all Loretta's nerves (and questionable accent work), there lies layers of pathos that Streep surfaces elegantly from episode to episode.

Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm agrees that Paul Rudd seems to be relishing his role as a cocky Broadway star, but says it gets a bit tiresome to be constantly hit with new red herrings. Martin Short gets his chance to shine this season, which will be a strong one, providing the mystery comes together in the end. Spiegel continues:

Streep and Rudd (the latter of whom is understandably enjoying himself, when depicted in flashbacks, as an outrageously vain superstar) fit in well with the ensemble, too. If anyone stands out this season, it's Short, who's long been one of the funniest people working in Hollywood, but has depth and range beyond that as evidenced in his work this season. There's always the chance that Only Murders in the Building won't stick the landing in its third season, but for its bulk, it's starting out pretty strong.

While one of the critics above says taking the series outside of the Arconia provides new opportunities for Only Murders in the Building, Samantha Nelson of IGN argues that it loses focus when it hits the lights of Broadway. The plot separates Charles, Oliver and Mabel, adding to the disconnect. Nelson rates this season an “Okay” 6 out of 10, writing:

There’s not enough time spent on solving the mystery at the center of season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, leaving the characters disconnected and pursuing thinly developed relationship plots. While the show still delivers some strong performances from this season’s guest stars Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, it’s lost sight of what made the first two seasons of the true-crime spoof so compelling.

Mary Siroky of Consequence agrees that with the central three characters doing their own things, the show loses a touch of its magic. Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep swoop in to provide a needed breath of fresh air into the season, which the critic grades a B-. Siroky continues:

While Season 3 doesn’t feel anywhere close to as lifeless as any of this show’s murder victims, there’s a definite deflation happening here. This outing went the route of the second season of fellow Hulu original The Bear by pushing each of our characters into their own narratives, but it doesn’t land quite as well: The most joyful moments in the show are those that play off the central dynamic between Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, and separating all of them for long stretches of Season 3 may have been in an effort to freshen things up, like the location change, but their banter is sorely missed.