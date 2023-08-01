Critics Have Seen Only Murders In The Building Season 3, And They Have Thoughts On Paul Rudd And Meryl Streep Joining The Mystery
How do they fit with the established trio?
Our favorite fictional podcasting trio is back, with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez all ready to reprise their characters for a third murder mystery on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Fans already know whose murder they’ll be solving, thanks to the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, but what else can we expect when death strikes again in the proximity of Charles, Oliver and Mabel? Critics have seen the first eight episodes of the upcoming 10-episode season, which premieres August 8 for those with a Hulu subscription, and they are weighing in on the new mystery, as well as the A-list additions to its cast.
Only Murders in the Building has always featured some impressive guest stars, and Season 3 is no different. Paul Rudd joins the cast after a surprise appearance in Season 2, as well as Meryl Streep as a struggling actress (as if). Ashley Park of Beef and Joy Ride and Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy are also among the new additions to Season 3, so let’s see what the reviews have to say.
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying in its third season OMITB continues to feel fresh and exciting, and with the addition of “incredible” newcomers Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, the show is en route to a perfect season. Smith continues:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says taking the show to Broadway provides new complications for the sleuthing trio, also opening the door for cameos from legends of the stage and catchy musical numbers. The critic says:
Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm agrees that Paul Rudd seems to be relishing his role as a cocky Broadway star, but says it gets a bit tiresome to be constantly hit with new red herrings. Martin Short gets his chance to shine this season, which will be a strong one, providing the mystery comes together in the end. Spiegel continues:
While one of the critics above says taking the series outside of the Arconia provides new opportunities for Only Murders in the Building, Samantha Nelson of IGN argues that it loses focus when it hits the lights of Broadway. The plot separates Charles, Oliver and Mabel, adding to the disconnect. Nelson rates this season an “Okay” 6 out of 10, writing:
Mary Siroky of Consequence agrees that with the central three characters doing their own things, the show loses a touch of its magic. Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep swoop in to provide a needed breath of fresh air into the season, which the critic grades a B-. Siroky continues:
While opinions on Only Murders’ third season overall vary a bit, all of the critics seem to agree that Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep are worthy additions to the all-star cast. We’ll be able to start the journey ourselves, with the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 dropping on Hulu on August 8, and episodes coming weekly thereafter. Be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu, as well as all of the upcoming television premieres on our 2023 TV schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
