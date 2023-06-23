M:I 7’s Hayley Atwell Says Tom Cruise Does Not Just Have A Need For Speed, But 'Stratospheric Speed'

If you're a die-hard action movie fan, then you're no stranger to the electrifying force that is Tom Cruise . At a sprightly 60 years young, this action superstar has kept us on the edge of our seats with his thrilling performances in films like Edge of Tomorrow and Top Gun: Maverick. And he's ready to deliver another heart-pounding spectacle in the upcoming Mission: Impossible adventure, Dead Reckoning Part One. Speaking of his speed, the actor's M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell just blew our minds, revealing the Jerry McGuire performer doesn't settle for a mere "need for speed." Oh no, strap yourselves in tight and grab a parachute, because this daredevil extraordinaire has an insatiable appetite for "stratospheric speed." According to the actress, he strives for a velocity that defies gravity and tickles the heavens.

During the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Atwell found herself in the hot seat in an interview posted to the Mission: Impossible TikTok account. She was asked how her running skills compared to Cruise's, given his legendary reputation for taking every opportunity to show off his gazelle-like sprint , even if they’re challenging scenes to shoot . The Agent Carter alum had nothing but admiration for her co-star's prowess, saying she noticed something very unique about him and his run, explaining:

One thing I will say about watching his run: he runs with every cell in his body. So you feel that every cell is alive, and I don't know how he does that. People can run fast, but the way he has studied form and composition and anatomically how he's worked out how to put the elbow and the knee just in the right place makes him look likes he's cutting through air at stratospheric speed.

You heard it hear; Tom Cruise is just built differently than the rest of us. Not only does he love to run, but if the Captain America: First Avenger actress is to be believed, every cell in his body is “alive” and made for what he loves most. Though he probably cannot travel the multiverse like the Flash , the man could probably still give Barry Allan a run for his money, especially since Atwell said it looks like he's "cutting through air at stratospheric speed," when he runs.

Lucky moviegoers have already witnessed the first part of Dead Reckoning, and the reactions were very positive, with the flick seeming to be another franchise winner. Tom Cruise has been captivating us for over 25 years as the legendary Ethan Hunt, delivering six mind-blowing movies filled with some of the greatest action sequences . And she's not slowing down, as the man known for running with unrivaled intensity continues to stun audiences with his stunts in planes, trains, automobiles, and even on foot.

The action doesn't stop here either, as Cruise is already in production for Dead Reckoning Part Two alongside the incredible cast of Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and more, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to the director's chair. The sequel is set for the 2024 movie release schedule .