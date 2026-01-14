We Keep Talking About Glen Powell Taking His Parents To Red Carpets, But Michael B Jordan's Mom Had To Deal With Those 'Lust'-Filled Nikki Glaser Comments

Before the 2026 Golden Globes winners were announced, host Nikki Glaser obviously got the ceremony started with an opening monologue. In addition to making the obvious joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and sneaking in a non-approved CBS joke, Glaser also dropped quite the “lust”-filled comment about Sinners actor Michael B. Jordan while his mom was seated right next to him. It was a much different kind of ‘actor and their parent’ moment than the ones we frequently talk about regarding Glen Powell and when his mother and father are at red carpet events, and Jordan opened up about his mother’s reaction to the comedian’s comment.

In case you missed it, Nikki Glaser pointed at the Golden Globes that “we got two Michael B. Jordans” in Sinners, referring to him playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack, and that when she saw this, she was “Nikki B. Jerkin’.” This clip, which included Jordan’s amused reaction to the comedian’s crack and his mother, Donna, taking a sip of some unidentified beverage at the same time, was played during the actor’s visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!. When the title host asked if Jordan’s mother gets uncomfortable when women “openly lust” after him, he answered:

I think by now she's used to it, so she just gives a little eye roll and just kind of keeps it pushing. She doesn't really respond too much.

While Michael B. Jordan’s been professionally acting since 1999, with some of his notable early roles including stints on All My Children, Friday Nights Lights and Parenthood, his career really got a boost in the mid-2010s with movies like Fruitvale Station and Creed. So let’s just assume Jordan’s mom has been hearing these comments for at least over a decade. I don’t blame her for just wanting to quickly move past those moments when they happen, but I’m also glad the camera caught her visible discomfort at the Golden Globes. It paired nicely with Jordan’s smiling embarrassingly after Nikki Glaser shouted out how hot he is to the world.

Sinners (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription) won the Golden Globes for Best Original Score and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, but Michael B. Jordan lost the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category to The Secret Agent’s Wagner Moura. Nevertheless, Jordan and his mom had a fun night, with the Black Panther alum sharing that Donna “can hang” and was dancing at the afterparty. Jordan also called him mom his “partner in crime” during events like this, so maybe we’ll see them together at the Academy Awards in March or at next year’s Golden Globes.

At this point, maybe Michael B. Jordan should take a page from Glen Powell’s book and start giving his parents cameo roles in his movies. Granted, it’s too late to do that for Swapped, which opens on a yet-to-be-announced date on the 2026 movies schedule, as well as his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair that comes out in 2027. I’ll keep my fingers crossed this happens in future movies, though.