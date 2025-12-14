I Watched Boo-Yah: A Portrait Of Stuart Scott, And Was Shocked To Learn The Late ESPN Personality Had A Connection To Two NBA Legends

Growing up, I was obsessed with all things ESPN, especially when it came to Stuart Scott and the energy he brought to the sports network. From his days on ESPN 2 to eventually taking up a permanent spot on the SportsCenter desk, I couldn’t get enough of his attitude, catchphrases, and the way he could make even the smallest of plays feel like unforgettable moments. So, when I heard about Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott landing on the 2025 TV schedule, I made sure I was watching this live.

When I pressed play, I thought I was going to experience a touching tribute to the late broadcaster, who passed away in January 2015. While that very much happened, I also learned about the connections Scott had with two of the greatest basketball players of all time. Let me explain…

(Image credit: ESPN)

I Had No Idea Stuart Scott And Michael Jordan Were At UNC At The Same Time

I’ve watched countless interviews with Stuart Scott and Michael Jordan over the years, but I had no idea these two went to the same college at the same time before they both became megastars in their respective professions. When Jordan was in his senior year at the University of North Carolina, when he would lead the Tar Heels to a national championship, Scott was a freshman still trying to figure out what he wanted to do with his life.

It wasn’t like they were playing ball together or in the same social circle, but these two being so close in proximity to each other before becoming household names a few years later was just such a cool connection.

(Image credit: TNT)

The Eventual ESPN Legend Covered Shaquille O’Neal Extensively When They Were In Orlando

Later on in Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott, when Scott was working at WESH, an NBC affiliate in Orlando, Florida, the bond he shared with Shaquille O’Neal became a major topic. Though I’ve watched these two talk at length in the past, I had no idea their relationship started when both were still making a name for themselves. O’Neal, a star-in-the-making with the Orlando Magic, and Scott, a couple of years before he made his mark at ESPN, were on similar paths.

It was so much fun seeing these old sports segments for the first time. Not only could you see the starpower of both men, but you could also see that bond forming between the two, one that would carry on for the rest of Scott’s life.

(Image credit: ESPN)

I’m not going to lie, Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott had me in tears for most of its runtime, but there was a moment near the end that broke me. It also happens to be a moment that best sums up the bond shared by Scott and Shaq. When talking about his friend’s passing, O’Neal opened up about his biggest regret from that time:

Before Stuart passed away, I wish I could’ve said, ‘Hey, brother, I love you.’ Same thing with Kobe. The message I tell people now is, ‘Do not wait.’

That just broke me, and now I’m left trying to pick up the pieces and glue them back together again. This is especially true when Shaq started talking about the late Kobe Bryant and not being able to tell his former teammate and rival how much he meant to him before his January 2020 passing.

Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott, like the rest of the 30 for 30 collection, is streaming for anyone with the ESPN Unlimited app. Trust me, it’s worth watching…